Zuckerberg plans to sell his cryptocurrency project

mark zuckerberg is analyzing selling its cryptocurrencies to return capital to its investor members. The company known as Diem Association, formerly known as Libra is backed by Meta Platforms Inc.

The company that owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram is negotiating with investment bankers on the best way to sell its intellectual property for whatever value remains in its once-ambitious Diem coin initiative.

The move was taken after the difficulties it faced in creating a stable cryptocurrency based on the US dollar. According to a report by Bloomberg, the coup de grâce was given by the Federal Reserve of the United States, which did not agree with the proposal and put Silvergate Bankone of the banks associated with the Diem project, which I decided not to move forward with the project.

The company was unsuccessful with its cryptocurrency.

Soon after, the companies that were going to support this system decided to withdraw. MasterCard, Visa, PayPal and MercadoPago, among others, which had been announced as the benchmarks. The Facebook crisis was another reason why this cryptocurrency could not advance.

Read more: Mercado Libre’s measure to stop the sale of fake iPhones

The businessman defended the project before the United States Congress.

See more: Tips to buy on Amazon, even though it is not in Argentina