Zendaya, parents: who are they | What are they called | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, better known as Zendaya, is a 25-year-old American actress, singer and model who began her career on television by playing Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up”. Later, she participated in various competition programs, series and movies, until she was the protagonist of “euphoria”, reaching a higher level of popularity.

MORE INFORMATION: Chronology of the love story between Zendaya and Tom Holland

The people who supported her work from the beginning were her parents, who have accompanied her over the years in each project she has been a part of. The family was formed in Oakland, Calif.where since she was little Zendaya showed her love for art, appearing in some works of the House of the Shakespeare Theater.

The actress’s home is numerous and despite the fact that her parents are divorced, they all remain united. “My parents haven’t been together for a long time. They didn’t know why we’re private + they’re still friends.” Tom Holland’s girlfriend expressed at the time through her account Instagram.

WHO ARE ZENDAYA’S PARENTS?

Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Coleman are the parents of Zendaya, who met during the 90s. At that time Coleman already had five children with his first commitment, while for Stoermer the protagonist of “Euphoria”sIt would be his firstborn. The couple married in 2008, when the actress was 12 years old, but the marriage did not last long and they separated in 2016.

My parents ain’t been together for a long time, y’all didn’t know cause we private+they still homies😂 #lateassnews pic.twitter.com/8yOjQG39DM — Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 30, 2016

Claire Stoermer

Claire worked as primary school teacher in Oakland, California, but his interest in theater led him to become Shakespeare Theater House Manager. When her only daughter was born, her daughter decided to instill in her a passion for the performing arts, allowing her to participate in theatrical productions at her workplace.

Stoermer has always been characterized as a very natural woman, something that the actress has admired, who considers her an icon of beauty: “My beauty icons are the women in my life.. My mom didn’t wear makeup. [..] It was empowering that he didn’t care.”

KAZEMBE AJAMU COLEMAN

Kazembe was a gymnastics teacher when he met Claire in the early 1990s. Today, he works alongside his daughter as her manager and maintains a very close relationship with her. As a good father, he protects her and is not afraid of questions from the press, even when they are about a possible son-in-law. She may be somewhat strict, but she always gave her own space to the young woman, who in 2016 narrated how she felt when she lived with her parents.

“I am very lucky to have the parents that I have. I’ve always been instilled with those core values ​​that I think I have to carry with me through everything, you know what I mean? For me, there are many more advantages than disadvantages [de vivir en casa]. My parents and I feel that we have established limits, we have territories. Once I turned 18, I said, ‘Guys, you know that I just need you to give me some space‘”expressed Zendaya in an interview with Ellen Degeneres.

TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA BREAK THE “SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME” RULE

When the creators of the new Spider-Man films began their work, they always feared that Tom Holland and Zendaya would fall in love. during the recordings, for which they issued a warning.

It was so for “Spider-Man No Way Home”, the main producer of the deliveries of the superhero in the last decade, Amy Pascal, advised the actors do not mix personal issues with professional ones.

“When we gave them the part, I took them to a place, separately, and gave them a talk. I told them don’t do it [que no se involucren sentimentalmente]. Don’t go there”he told the New York Times.

Although they were told about the rule they had to abide by, none of the protagonists would have obeyed and got carried away by what they felt.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal pose during a photocall for their latest movie ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ at the Tower of London, against the backdrop of London’s Tower Bridge, in London on June 17, 2019 ( Photo: Isabel Infantes / AFP)

IT IS NOT THE FIRST TIME IT HAPPENS IN “SPIDER-MAN”

Despite efforts to keep the actors focused on their roles without getting involved with their co-stars, this warning could never be heeded, at least with the “Spider-Man” movies.

turns out Tobey Maguire had a relationship with Kirsten Dunstand although their romance ended before they started shooting the second sequel, they knew how to focus on their work, putting aside their differences.

The same thing happened with Andrew Garfield, who also fell in love and had a five-year relationship with Emma Stone. Therefore, it is not the first time that the co-stars of “Spider-Man” have fallen in love.