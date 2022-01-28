Zazie Beetz could return to Marvel in this movie

Actress Zazie Beetz played Domino in Deadpool 2 and now she could repeat, but in a movie from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In 2018 they premiered Dead Pool 2 a funny movie where Wade WilsonRyan Reynolds form a team for a dangerous mission. Among the members of this group is Domino (Zazie Beetz) who has the super power to be lucky. This takes advantage of some quite shocking moments, so it would be spectacular to be able to see it again in the cinema.

Now they claim that Zazie Beetz will return as Domino to the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to Sorcerer Supreme which will be released shortly. So if all the rumors that are emerging are true, we will be facing a delivery of Marvel Studios much more impressive than Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

This is how they could introduce this character:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will show us how the protagonists travel through different realities, so that anything that has occurred to them could come true. Even introduce mutants like Domino from Zazie Beetz or dead pool from Ryan Reynolds. Something that fans are certainly looking forward to.

But there are other interesting rumors about the movie. Since apart from Zazie Beetz, there is also speculation with the epic return of Patrick Stewart As the Professor X Y Hugh Jackman What Wolverines. What’s more, Tom Cruise could be an alternate version of Iron Man / Tony Stark who really got to build a shield Ultron to protect the Earth. Not forgetting that they could put together a version of the illuminati and even to the Guardians of the Multiverse what we saw in the animated series What if…? (What would happen if… ?).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. It will be at that time that we will find out if Zazie Beetz will return as Domino. Meanwhile, we can review his great performance in Dead Pool 2 in the Disney Plus streaming platform.