Young at 50? Jennifer Aniston’s stunt delays age | Instagram

Apparently the actress Jennifer Aniston, 52, has not had to resort to countless surgeries to maintain the freshness and youth of her skin, the remembered protagonist of “Rachel Green“He uses a single nutricosmetic trick and just drink it.

Possibly not the elixir of eternal youth but apparently for Jennifer Aniston It has worked and the Hollywood celebrity would have a very simple tip, she is the star of all her beauty secrets!: Drunk collagen.

Surely you have heard about the benefits of collagen and if not, here we will tell you how it has benefited the life of the acclaimed and jovial Jennifer Joanna Aniston! With more than 50 years, the “film actress“He looks like he’s 30 even, his facial features haven’t changed much, the video below shows how he prepares a slice of this fabulous fountain of youth.

Everything seems to indicate that the winner of several awards for her participation in the legendary 90’s sitcom, “Friends”, in addition to other productions, would look for more alternatives than plastic surgery to slow down the passing of the years.

You may be interested Friends? Jennifer Aniston confesses her relationship with Brad Pitt

The Californian has become a faithful consumer of this product that has been gradually reaching various parts of the world, and although it competes with other brands, “Jen’s” triumphs because it claims to “have it all.”

For the actress in films such as “A fake wife”, “Marley & me”, “Living with my ex”, “How to kill your boss”, “The Bounty Hunter”, among many others, “self-care” has become become something “essential” for her, they reveal and it is that as we have previously shared, Jenny not only takes care of herself from the outside but also from the inside.

The film director and producer has not one but many beauty habits that we have mentioned before, such as exercise routines, which she alternates with Yoga and runs in the mornings, a balanced diet and the occasional mask to pamper and nourish her skin. .

But the star of all is the super drink better known as “Collagen Peptides” from “Vital Proteins” which helps to recover part of this protein of which we lose 2% each year, this leads to losing bone mass, and then come the dreaded wrinkles and signs of aging due to the lack of elasticity and flexibility of the skin.

It may interest you Advanced cancer challenges James Michel Tyler, actor of Friends

Aniston is so assiduous with these producers that she even became a businesswoman during the pandemic, associating herself with a care line of this type.

Collagen is like the glue that holds your cells together. Helps maintain your well-being from within. I have always believed that we must take care of and nurture our well-being from within, which is why I started taking Vital Proteins years ago, explains Aniston on the firm’s website.

Provides strength, structure, elasticity to connective tissues, tendons, ligaments, and bones. They favor the good condition of hair, skin, nails and joints. Helps maintain a good youthful appearance. It has a neutral taste.

It is bioavailable: Easily absorbed and digested. Suitable for all types of diets. And it does not contain dairy, soy, carrageenan, gluten, artificial sweeteners or added sugars, according to Mifarma.

The best of all is that unlike other drunk collagens, this one only costs 38 euros but you can also find it in flavors from the mx.iherb page, where it ranges from a price of 514.40 with 10 ounces.

It may interest you From behind Jennifer Lopez captivates in a white swimsuit!

Among the greatest benefits obtained are maintaining high levels of collagen in the body to freeze the passing of the years and with it, the signs of aging.