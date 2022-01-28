You’ll probably see Kris Jenner on ‘RHOBH’ season 12, though only as a friend

ads

It hasn’t been long since the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians went off the air, but it seems like many of the show’s stars are still looking for projects on the small screen. Less than a year after the show that helped them rise to fame aired its final episode, the family already has a release date for their new reality show coming to Hulu, aptly titled The Kardashians.

But not everyone in the KarJenner clan will be making the move to this new program. Some members of the family have decided to move away from reality shows to pursue their own projects. Could Kris Jenner be one of them?

The mom is as prolific a celebrity as her daughters are, and viewers have long been wondering if she might be making the switch to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Is Kris joining the show in the near future?

For those not already familiar with the Real Housewives franchise, Kris has a history of appearing on the show. While she only appeared in three episodes total over the reality title’s 11 seasons, she is friendly with some of the cast members, which would give her a clear opportunity to seamlessly transition into the show.

“But Kris doesn’t even live in Beverly Hills!” you may be thinking. Well, many of the show’s cast members don’t technically live in Beverly Hills, either. Yolanda Hadid lived in Malibu while she was on the show and Erika Girardi had a house in Pasadena. Really, as long as you’re in the Beverly Hills area and a prolific mother and/or wife, you have a good chance of getting cast on the show.

I desperately want Kris Jenner to join the cast of RHOBH. chances are slim but a girl can dream

— Lil (@lillegaeta) January 21, 2022 Will Kris Jenner appear on ‘RHOBH’ in the future? Don’t expect to see her in season 11.

There has long been speculation about Kris’s involvement with the show, and at different times she has provided different answers as to whether or not she would consider joining the cast.

In 2020, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she would not consider becoming a series regular in any way, which disappointed many fans.

“I think I would do it just to hang out once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” he said. “But as far as me doing a show like that on a regular basis, there’s too much going on in my life…and they don’t need Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing very well.”

Having said that, Kris then told Andy Cohen that she would definitely be open to being a “friend” on the show, making more regular appearances. Andy confirmed to EW that there’s a good chance she’ll show up in some capacity in the future.

#RHOBH star @KathyHilton talks about the possibility of Kris Jenner joining the show. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/5Ycv2xmsfg

— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 27, 2022

On the January 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kathy Hilton gave two cents to the potential for her friend Kris to cross over. Andy thinks the chances of her becoming a full-time cast member were “high,” though Kathy told the host to “never say never.”

Unfortunately, however, Kris will not appear in the show’s upcoming eleventh season, as “there were enormous difficulties [since] they weren’t doing events due to COVID,” Andy told the outlet. But it looks like Kris may join as a friend “in the future.”

While Kris may not seem ready to join the show as a permanent cast member just yet, she may change her mind after making more appearances.