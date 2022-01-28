“You have to respect it”: Costa Rica coach surrendered before the Azteca Stadium before the match against Mexico

“You have to respect it”: Luis Fernando Suárez surrendered to the Azteca Stadium before the Costa Rica match against the Mexican team (Photos: EFE)

After the triumphs of Mexico about Jamaica and Costa Rica about Panama, the Concacaf Octagon will bring the two teams together next Sunday to see one of the most vibrant games in the area in recent years, as the Tricolor will receive the Tico team on the field of Aztec stadium.

The commitment will have a bitter taste for the players and fans, because due to the sanction imposed by the FIFA to Mexican Football Federation (FMF) due to the homophobic cry, the Aztec team will not be able to count on an audience again in its stadium.

Despite this news, the strategist of the Costa Rican team did not hide his respect for the Colossus of Santa Ursula and claimed to be aware of what this field of play represents along with the Aztec team itself.

Luis Fernando Suárez, Colombian coach from Costa Rica (Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas)

“Mexico must always be respected and much, for everything it has achieved and the Azteca (Stadium) must be viewed with respect”

Those were the first words of Luis Fernando Suarez before the consultation of ESPN, who made reference to his past as national strategist of Honduras, team that could already win in the Aztec stadium during the 2013 World Cup qualifying, so the now coach of Costa Rica You already know what it’s like to win on this court.

“To play in Mexico It is always difficult and that is why the players are much more motivated, I hope that the players know how to behave at the height of a game like the one this Sunday”, Suárez affirmed after defeating Panama 1-0 on the ninth date of Concacaf Octagon, with which he got into the fight for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Azteca Stadium may not have an audience for the qualifying matches against Costa Rica and Panama (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

About the victory that his squad achieved this January 27 and that placed them two points from the playoff zone, Luis Fernando gave details of how the qualifiers are played in Concacaf.

“This is how the qualifiers are played, with the complications that come up against strong teams like the Panamanian team, which is playing quite well. We were an intelligent team that knew how to handle the moments and what Panama presented and that is why they won”.

This Panamanian victory also indirectly benefited the squad from Gerardo Martino, as he left his closest pursuer three points behind and will allow Mexico to play with less pressure the next FIFA date.

Mexico defeated Costa Rica 0-1 in the first game of the octagonal Concacaf Final (Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas)

The first match of the tie between Costa Rica Y Mexico it ended 0-1 in favor of the Aztec team. It was thanks to a goal Orbelin Pineda penalty on the verge of halftime, in another closely contested game, but which left a good balance for Mexican interests when played in visiting territory.

It was in 2013 when Mexico suffered its second Aztec, popular name with which the official defeats of the selection on the field of the Azteca Stadium are known. At that time, the picture of the Chepo of the tower fell 1-2 to Honduras, which was directed by Luis Fernando Suarez.

Even though that him Tri He went ahead from minute 6 with a goal from Oribe Peralta, in the second half the table catracho he turned the score around and took advantage of defensive errors to endorse two annotations to Jesus Crown in just three minutes. Those goals were the work of jerry bengston Y Carlo Costley, who ended up giving Honduras the three points and putting Mexico in a critical situation.

