Xiaomi confirms which phones will receive MIUI 13 Global soon

Until now, all Xiaomi mobile update lists were based on leaks and the experience of previous years. Today, finally, Xiaomi has spoken. The company has confirmed which phones will have MIUI 13 Global In the next weeks. The initial phase of upgrade It will start before the end of the first quarter of 2022, or what is the same, before March 31. 18 devices Xiaomi receive MIUI 13 Global In the next weeks!

All Xiaomi with MIUI 13 Global confirmed

MIUI 13 has been official for a while. Today we talk about the global version, which is intended for devices outside of China. That is, this is the version that your Xiaomi will install in Spain or Latin America. It does not have the same new features as the version for China, but it is equally interesting.

Xiaomi has just confirmed that 18 of your devices will update to MIUI 13 Global before the end of the first quarter of 2022. The update phase could start at any time, but will most likely take place between end of February and beginning of March.

Mi 11 Ultra

My 11

my 11i

My 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

redmi 10

XiaomiPad 5

If your mobile is not on the list you can still update

these 18 Xiaomi phones are those confirmed by the company for officially upgrade to MIUI 13 Global in the first phase. This phase begins in Q1 2022, but it will not be the only one. After completing it, there will be more mobile phones from the company that can be updated.

These update phases will be revealed little by little. This means that if your Xiaomi is not on the list you should not worry too much. If it’s relatively current, I’ll probably upgrade to MIUI 13 Global in a future phase.

What is not clear with any phase is which operating system they will receive with the update. Some terminals could receive Android 12 and others update to MIUI 13 with Android 11.