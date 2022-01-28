If you often use headphones or headsets when playing your Xbox, you will undoubtedly be familiar with the fact that the console does not mute the sound of the TV when you connect them, as is usually the case with most devices. This situation leads to having to reduce the sound of your television or screen manually so as not to hear it with “echo”, which can be a bit annoying.

Fortunately, Xbox Series X has just received a long-awaited feature by users, which will allow us to remedy this. Thanks to a new option (which you will have to activate manually, since it is deactivated by default), your console will now mute the TV when you connect headphones to the controller, saving you precious seconds of your life. Or saving you from having to search for that elusive TV remote.

These are the instructions you must follow to activate this function:

Go into the settings app. Within the “general” tab, enter audio and volume output. Within “advanced settings” select “additional options”. Check the option “mute speaker audio when headphones are connected” (the text of this option may not appear completely).

We hope that this new option, which many of us have been asking for for a long time, will make your life a little more comfortable when playing with your console.