Xbox Game Pass will be more flexible and improve agreements with subscribers

Xbox Game Pass has become on its own merits one of the best subscription services that we can find in the world of video games. Its policy from the beginning has been clear, to offer the player a model that for little money per year would offer us a good amount of entertainment in the form of video games for Xbox and PC.

The service, how could it be otherwise, has been evolving over the years and this will continue to grow. As we have learned through The Verge, Microsoft is preparing for a change in its service policies to offer subscribers greater flexibility in all areas, as we explain below.

Xbox Game Pass will be more flexible with subscribers

Microsoft will provide information in advance and with greater transparency to help customers understand the features of their Xbox subscription by clarifying the terms of the automatic subscription and the related manual cancellation process.

Microsoft will contact customers with 12-month recurring contracts and give them the option to end the relationship and request a refund if they choose.

Regarding inactive payments, Microsoft will contact customers informing them of the situation and reminding them of the procedures for its deactivation. If the relationship remains inactive, the business will no longer accept automatic payments.

Microsoft will provide more information about the price increase with clearer notifications and ensure the ability to opt out.

These changes will kick off in the UK and will subsequently reach all markets where the service is available.