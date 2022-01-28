WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson claims ‘good friend’ Tyson Fury is ‘arguably the greatest of all time’

WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hailed ‘good friend’ Tyson Fury as ‘arguably the greatest of all time’.

Fury shared a clip initially posted on The Rock’s Instagram where the Hollywood star revealed his love for boxing icon Muhammad Ali.

3

Johnson, 49, said: “A good friend of mine, I just saw your post, a good friend of mine, who many of you know, if not all of you, Tyson Fury, the world heavyweight champion.

“He will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time, possibly the greatest of all time, he is in that conversation.

“I was paraphrasing someone we love and admire, Muhammad Ali.

“And he talked about how the pain you go through is temporary but the greatness on the other side is forever.

“And I love that quote because it’s the thing we always have to constantly remind ourselves of.

“If we can get past that pain threshold training, whatever it is, on the other side of that, man, that’s the good stuff.

“It’s greatness, so get past that threshold and reach your greatness.”

FREE BETS – GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Fury, 33, was linked with the great fighter in 2019 when he was on vacation in the United States with his family.

The Gypsy King would later make his WWE debut, defeating 38-year-old Braun Strowman at the ‘Crown Jewel’ pay-per-view event.

Fury has flirted with a return to wrestling recently, feuding online with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, 36, of Scotland.

But for now, he’s focused on defending the WBC belt he won against the 36-year-old Deontay Wilder in 2020 and defended against the American last October.

Fury is in talks to face mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, 33, with a deal to fight Oleksandr Usyk, 34, for all but dead belts.