World Cups in which Mexico has not participated

Mexico will seek to add three points tonight when it faces Jamaica and thus be closer to Qatar 2022. Photo: Twitter/Getty Images

Mexico will play tonight against Jamaica, where they will seek to add three points so that their classification to the next world of Qatar 2022 not be in play.

After eight dates, Mexico is third in the standings with 14 points, while Jamaica occupies the sixth position with seven units.

And with the start of ticket sales for Qatar 2022, Mexico is positioned in the first three places among the countries that have bought the most tickets, so the Mexican fans hope to see El Tri in the next World Cup.

The Concacaf dispose of three direct places for the World Cup and the fourth classified in the octagonal will play a playoff with a team from Oceania.

World Cups without the presence of Mexico

Mexico has not been present five times of the 21 editions of the highest soccer tournament.

To recall, the history of the World Cups goes back to the last century, when in 1930 The first tournament was held, where Uruguay raised the first Cup, and Mexico was in 13th place.

However, during the following two tournaments, Mexico was not present:

Italy 1934 (did not qualify) and France 1938 (occasion when he declined his participation in the qualifying phase).

After not participating in those two editions, the Mexican National Teama returned to the tournament in Brazil 1950 and from then on he continued with his presence in five consecutive world cups.

Until misfortune reappeared and for the World Cup in Germany 1974 again the Mexicans failed to qualify.

Mexico reappeared in the top soccer tournament in Argentina 1978, but good luck was not on their side when for the next World Cup, held in Spain 1982, the Aztec team did not qualify again.

The following four years Mexico was the host in 1986 where it reached the quarterfinals, but for Italy 1990 the Aztec team was sanctioned by the FIFA to participate in the qualifying round, so that edition was lost.

The presence of Mexican team from the United States 1994 to Russia 2018 it has been constant, although it has not had satisfactory results. We will have to wait for tonight’s score against Jamaica to see the course that the team led by “Tata” Martino.