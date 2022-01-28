World Cup 2022: World Cup Qualifying Day: How many qualifiers are there for the World Cup?

ANDhe Qatar World Cup 2022 is very close to hearing the opening whistle and, of the 32 teams that will give life to the competition, only 13 are confirmed for the fair that will take place from November 21 to December 18.

Of those 13 teams that already have the ticket in hand, 10 are from Europe, 2 from South America, in addition to the host country, leaving 19 more tickets to be disputed between the six confederations.

You have to remember that Africa (CAF) will have 5 representatives in the World Cup, Asia (AFC) have 4, with the possibility of being 5 through the playoffs, Europe (UEFA) with 13 places, Concacaf with 3 direct tickets, with the option of one more for the repechage, Oceana (OFC) with 1 possible representative goes the playoff, while South America (Conmebol) with 4 quotas and another possible with the repechage.

The 13 qualified teams to the Qatar World Cup 2022 so far are:

qatar Germany Brazil Denmark France Belgium Spain Croatia Argentina Serbian England Swiss Netherlands

Which teams could achieve their classification on this FIFA Date?



Some teams can be added to the classifieds list in this FIFA date if they get favorable results.

CONCACAF will have activity with nine points in dispute on this FIFA Date. Canada, the United States and Mexico could take another important step to the World Cup with a combination of favorable results, although we would have to wait to see if they sign up or they will have to wait for the next window.

Where there could be classifieds is in Asia, Iran and South Korea could say ‘present’ through Group A. In the case of Iran requires a win or a draw against the United Arab Emirates to seal their pass, while the Korean team needs to beat Lebanon and Iran to do the same against the United Arab Emirates.

As far as sector B is concerned, Saudi Arabia could put its name on the classified list if it defeats Oman and Japan, although they occupy that the Japanese and Australia do not make three points.

In the CONMEBOL, Ecuador could become the third guest from South America, for this it requires defeating Brazil and Peru, waiting for Colombia, Peru, Chile and Uruguay do not get more than three points in the two games they will play. So, the tricolor will be in Qatar 2022 on this January FIFA Date.

Photos: Reuters

