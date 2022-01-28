Will Smith’s son ‘running’ to be Miles Morales’ Spider-Man

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 17.01.2022 16:37:00





After resounding success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, fans are still excited to meet new stories of this character and they have already given themselves the task of looking for the actors who will give life to another Spider-Man, such as Miles Morales.

And one of the famous that is speculated could play the variant of Spider-Man is Jaden Smithson of Will Smithwho even fueled the rumors by ‘running’ as a new superhero.

Through their social networks, the actor and musician published an image with the Spider-Man mask and accompanied her with the message: “I’m trying to swing to where you are.”

The publication earned more than 150 thousand hearts and 16 thousand retweets, in addition to provoked different opinionswell, some got excited with the iidea of ​​seeing Miles Morales join forces with Tom Holland’s Spider-Manwhile others asked him to better continue his musical career.

Who is Miles Morales?

Miles Morales is a variant of Spider-Man in the multiversewhich has increased in popularity in recent years, thanks to the animated film by ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, which premiered in 2018 and won an Oscar for best animated film.

The sequel to this film will be released in 2022 and will be called ‘Spider-Man Across The Spider-verse’.

Morales is the son of an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother who first appeared in Marvel comicsl in the fourth issue of Ultimate Fallout in August 2011, in the wake of Peter Parker’s death.

Who is Jaden Smith?

He is best known for being Will Smith’s son and made his film debut in 2006 in the film ‘Looking for happiness’ in which he appears with his father. jaden He has also appeared in films like ‘karate Kid‘ and ‘After Earth’.

​

​