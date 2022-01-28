Will it be the alternative to FIFA?

After the death -extended in time- of the saga ESP, soccer game players have only had one option to virtually enjoy their favorite sport, soccer. FIFA. However, a new competitor has emerged for this: UFL.

‘Free to Play’, a kind of ‘Ultimate Team’ and a legendary ambassador

The first major announcement in the trailer was that the UFL will be a ‘Free to Play’ game, that is, a free game for user. The graphics engine with which it is being developed is the Unreal Engine and it was confirmed that the video game will be released for the old and new generation.

“We want the game to be competitive, fun and realistic,” he said. Eugene Nashilov, CEO from strikerz . In addition, he assured that the UFL It will have a kind of ‘divisions’ in which the ‘matchmaking’ will be even to face rivals of a similar level. In principle, these will be long, because in the image that was offered in the trailer it was possible to verify a classification of ten teams with 3. 4 matches played.

The bomb came to light at minute seven of the trailer, when Eugene explained that users will be able to create and improve their own templates in the video game; come on, a kind of ‘Ultimate Team’ as we all know it. In fact, they showed it in a big way.

As you can see in the image above, the template menu –chemistry of the players, positions, general statistics– is similar to that of UltimateTeam of FIFA, although there are differences that draw attention. One of them is the card design. In principle, each player will have the colors and the emblem of their respective club.

At the top of the items you can see five stars off and, as stated Eugene, these will serve to evolve the cards. This system has been implemented in other sports videogames, as is the case of 2K, with his acquaintance MyTeam.

The special versions will exist, although we do not know how many there will be in UFL. In the image offered by the company three items appear –Lukaku, Kevin DeBruyne Y Robert firmino– different from each other. Unlike FIFA, we can know what is the value of our team, as can be seen in the upper left corner.

The different formations will have a graph showing how effective they are at attack, defending, counter attacks Y possession of possession. We will be able to customize the tactics, instructions and roles of the soccer players, as in UltimateTeam.

The customization of the kits could not be missing in the UFL. Unlike FIFA, users will have three kits available: local, visitor and alternative. In the local clothing, up to five different outfits could be seen in the trailer.

About licenses UFL has the base of FIFPRO, an international soccer players union, which brings together approximately 65,000 players, so they should have no problem introducing the great stars of world football. From the gameplay that was seen in the trailer, it showed a style that is reminiscent of that of the FIFA.

In principle, the player controlled by the user will have a kind of arrow that will indicate the direction in which the player is directing the left joystick of his controller. According to the departure date, the company showed in the trailer that the video game will come out along from 2022.

Let’s now move on to the clubs that have links with the UFL. The trailer was confirmed West Ham, AS Monaco, Besiktas, Borussia Monchengladbach, Sporting Club of Portugal, rangers, shaketar Donetsk, Glasgow Celtic and to Hashtag United.

This announcement could mean that Electronics Arts lose the licenses of these teams in your next game. The usual consumers of the saga FIFA have experienced how this has lost the licenses of clubs such as the Juventus of Turin, AS Rome, Latium or Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the visible head of the UFL

The ambassadors that the video game will have UFL They are highly renowned. Eugene confirmed to Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Kevin deBruyne (Manchester City) already Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd).

The presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo It was without a doubt it was one of the bombings of the trailer. The Portuguese star Man Utd announced his relationship with UFL with a brief appearance, becoming the visible head of the new soccer video game.

The five ambassadors were shown at a meeting of the UFL and, as can be seen in the image, the faces Y bodies of the footballers are well made. For example, notice the difference in height between Romelu Lukaku Y Zinchencko naked eye.

The completion of the trailer marked the beginning of the reactions on social networks. Many people were pleasantly surprised by the video game’s staging and trust that the final product reflects what has been seen to date. Will he be UFL a rival for Electronic Arts? Time will dictate sentence.