will continue in Mexico if Telcel complies with its preponderance measures and its concentration decreases

It all started with a column. On Monday, January 24, the specialist Darío Celis published in his text in The financial that AT&T would be considering its exit from the Mexican market, because América Móvil, owner of Telcel, continues to have very high market share, despite the preponderance measures that have been applied since 2014.





Now AT&T’s position is official: the operator will stay in Mexico as long as “the legal compliance of the preponderant to the legal and regulatory framework is required and also verified“, he said in an interview with Reform its CEO, Monica Aspe. Even, Aspe said, its regulation may need to be adjusted to ensure that the measures are effective.

Aspe told Reforma:

“We ask that compliance of the preponderant -AMX- with the legal and regulatory framework be demanded and also verified and that the regulation be adjusted as necessary to ensure its effectiveness, which is ultimately measured by the reduction in its very high participation of market. If that happens, we will continue to compete here”

Just a couple of days ago AT&T distributed a video in which Mónica Aspe announced that the company already has 20 million users in Mexico.

Increasing difference in income

The market share relationship between Telcel and AT&T is uneven. On several occasions, the specialized consultancy The Competitive Intelligence Unit, The CIU, has pointed out the income disparity that is only increasing. Only by income, Telcel accumulated by mid-2021 72.8% of those generated in the segment. Four years ago the percentage was 68.8%..

Meanwhile, in mid-2017 AT&T accumulated 19.4% of the sector’s income; for the second quarter of 2021 the percentage was 18.2%.

The CIU chart

The reconcentration that The CIU has indicated does not apply to lines. According to data from the operators taken up by the consultant, Telcel accumulated 63% of the total lines in the country in the second quarter of 2018, while AT&T had 13.9%. For the second quarter of 2021 Telcel accumulated 61.6% and AT&T 14.9%.

Why are there preponderance measures?

In 2014 the IFT determined that América Móvil is a Preponderant Economic Agent as it has a national participation greater than 50% in the segment in which it participates. In telecommunications, the preponderance measures have forced Telcel not to charge its users for roaming, not to charge users for services that are not contemplated in the contracts, and to send SMS to users every time they recharge with the details of the benefits acquired.

In the words of the IFT, all measures of preponderance are ordered “for the benefit of users and to avoid affecting competition and free concurrence“.

Every two years the IFT reviews compliance with the measures ordered to Telcel in the telecommunications segment. Other companies considered preponderant are Grupo Carso and Inbursa.