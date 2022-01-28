Midtime Editorial

Why shouldn’t you leave Bluetooth on on your phone? Bluetooth is one of the functions of smartphones and gadgets in general that the most we use on a day-to-day basis. However, also one with which We must be very careful and especially turn it off after using it.

Is bluetooth dangerous?

Bluetooth was developed in 1994 by EricssonBy 1998, Sony, Nokia, Intel, Toshiba, IBM, and Ericsson formed a consortium to expand the study of this connection under the name of Bluetooth Special Interest Group. Your name comes from the King of Denmark and Norway Harald Blåtand, who in English is called Harold Bluetooth, famous for unifying peoples.

In essence, Bluetooth allows us to transfer data from one device to another without the need for cables. and it is a tool that has been adapted not only to smartphones, but also to watches, speakers, printers, among others. Although it is an extremely useful function as well it can become dangerous.

If Bluetooth is left on all the time, it keeps sending information even when not connected to any device. This is because the interface is responsible for sending the UUID (Universally Unique Identifier) ​​to other devices. This can be exploited by hackers to learn your location or steal sensitive information.

To prevent attacks like: BlueBorne (take control of the device and steal data), bluebugging (fully smartphone control), blue jacking (bulk spam), bluesnarfing (information theft), among others, it is essential to turn off Bluetooth when we are not using it.

