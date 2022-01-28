Why Oswaldo Sánchez was criticized during the coverage of TUDN

(Instagram/@sanoswaldotd)

The match of Jamaica vs. Mexico left different sensations for the fans of the Mexican team because in addition to the agonizing victory of Gerardo daddy Martinofans had to see the coverage through TUDN well Aztec TV did not have the broadcast rights.

Oswaldo Sanchez, former goalkeeper and current sports analyst, was the subject of ridicule and criticism on social networks due to his comments he made during the game broadcast. In the company of Rafael Márquez, Enrique Bermúdez, Raúl Pérez and Antonio de Valdés, the former soccer player was part of the narrators of the game.

And it is that throughout the transmission, Oswaldo Sánchez launched different jokes around the Jamaican culture but his comments were not well received among viewers. Through Twitter they spread the work of the former goalkeeper of Santos in the microphones of TUDN.

part of the jokes that the former goalkeeper said were directed at the music of Jamaica, confused reggae with urban reggaeton music a fact that generated ridicule and criticism on social networks.

“Oswaldo Sánchez confusing reggae with reggaeton hahaha Bob Marley must be rolling over in his grave” and “Oswaldo Sánchez thinks that reggaeton is heard in Jamaica, instead of reggae”, were some of the comments that viewers released.

Another of the recurring phrases that the sports commentator released was around the marijuana use. For Oswaldo Sanchez he found it funny to add phrases or comments that alluded to the consumption of the substancerelated to the rival of Tri with said drug, for which some fans described the sports analyst as “racist”.

“The awkward silences every time Oswaldo Sánchez mentions marijuana (subtly) on the Televisa broadcast. It’s not just a bad joke, it’s kind of racist,” was the comment of a Twitter user identified as @mackmelendez.

Other viewers regretted Oswaldo’s interventions because he did not let the analysis of Rafael Marquezformer central defender who recently joined the team of commentators of TUDN. Throughout the match, the former Atlas player released some accurate analyzes regarding the performance of the Tri but his tone of voice Oswaldo’s interruptions did not attract attention.

Even the fact that the former Chivas goalkeeper made constant comments in a mocking tone caused different Internet users to accuse that he tried to copy the style of Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Jorge Campos.

“What the fuck with the comments of Oswaldo Sánchez wanting to copy Martinoli”, “To suffer listening to Oswaldo Sánchez” and “Oswaldo Sánchez was a great goalkeeper, but it is a pain of h ** vos to listen to him narrate, at least we do not have to listen to him together with his compadre el Kikin”, were more comments that arose On twitter.

Another of the comments that the fans considered out of place was about Erik Lyrabecause when sports writers tackled the topic of young talents who could consider the Tri, Sánchez spoke negatively about the Pumas youth squad’s career.

Oswaldo Sánchez also referred to the pride he felt in having played with the Mexican National Team, for which they collapsed their “nationalism” Tri despite equipment failures.

And it is that for this FIFA date, TUDN had the exclusive, consequently the chroniclers of Aztec Sports They did not have the broadcast rights. Mexican soccer fans claimed the absence of the duo of Martinoli and the Doctor Garcia because they pointed out that the work of those from TUDN was not adequate to follow the actions of the Tri Course to Qatar 2022.

Memes even arose from the absence of the narrators of Aztec Sports. Although some defended the issuance of TUDN others followed criticizing Oswaldo Sánchez for trying to be the comedic figure of the broadcasta fact that only attracted criticism.

