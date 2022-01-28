Why it is advisable to take a walk in the morning (and how it affects bedtime)

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, The morning light reduces “immediately” giving us the clear feeling that we are awake.

Walk early in the morning, fast and with natural light.

This is the simple secret that some experts reveal to improve our physical and mental health.

But why in the morning? Would it also work to walk at lunchtime, in the evening or maybe after work?

“Any form of walking outside during the day is beneficial because it exposes you to daylight, but going out in the morning seems to alert our bodies and brains that the day has begun,” says Michael Mosley, host of the podcast the bbc just ORne Thing, in which he shares a wellness tip in each episode.

Mosley argues that the bright light of early morning “immediately” reduces melatonin production, the hormone that makes us feel tired, and generates in us the clear feeling that we are awake.

Our bodies are designed to be exposed to natural light. From the moment we open our eyes in the morning, sensors at the back of our eyes detect light and send a signal to the small area within the brain’s hypothalamus that controls our biological clock, the natural cycle of sleep and wakefulness of the body.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Going for a walk early in the morning helps us wake up fewer times at night and sleep more soundly.

“Light not only suppresses melatonin, but it also speeds up our biological clock, so at night when you want to sleep, your body is definitely ready for it,” says Mosley.

“Nighttime also helps reset our internal biological clock, which tells your body when to go to sleep and when to wake up,” she adds.

“If you’re having trouble sleeping at night, it may be that you’re not getting enough bright light, especially in the morning.”

Go to walk two hours after sunrise the optimal time to improve sleep patterns is at night, according to Mosley, who is a medical doctor.

“The earlier you expose yourself to daylight, the better the impact on the quantity and quality of your sleep.”

“Early exposure to light can reduce the number of times you wake up during the night, so you can sleep longer and deeper.”

And for those who live outside the equatorial zone, in areas with seasonal changes, the effect of these morning walks is greater since the light outside is between 50 and 100 times brighter.

“The reason I like going for a walk particularly early in the morning in the winter is because I think it really improves my seasonal affective disorder,” says Mosley.

In the winter months, the days are shorter and we get less daylight, which can really throw our rhythms out of sync. Some people can see their mood very affected, and even become depressed.

“If we don’t reset effectively in the morning it’s because we haven’t had enough light and the biological clock will be off. We can feel very tired and groggy,” Mosley illustrates.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Outdoor light is 50 to 100 times brighter than indoor light. It is recommended to go for a walk in natural light during the winter months.

But the effect is not only seen in melatonin levels.

“When you’re exposed to daylight, it also triggers the release of a different chemical called serotonin, which is what makes us feel good. It’s a natural mood booster,” Mosley emphasizes.

Walk fast

A recent trend, driven by the use of smart watches that measure our physical activity, indicates that walking a minimum of daily steps keeps you healthy.

image source, Getty Images Caption, A study from the University of Ulster indicates that walking at a brisk pace lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

But brisk walking may be more important than the number of steps you take, as it significantly reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease, according to Marie Murphy, a professor of exercise and health at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland for more than 20 years. of experience researching the benefits of walking.

In a recent study with 50,000 people, it was concluded that speeding up the pace of walking can increase its benefit. It was a cross-sectional study in which participants were asked how far they walked without telling them how far they should walk.

“We put together surveys from 11 different populations, mainly in Scotland and England, where people were asked how far they walked and how fast they walked,” explains Murphy. “Then we did a statistical analysis to see what effect that had on cardiovascular disease, mortality and cancer mortality.”

The results were surprising.

“We found that for cancer mortality, simply walking more reduced risk, but for cardiovascular disease, walking faster provided better protection and prevented it on a larger scale.

The researcher says that she and her team noticed a “huge difference” in reducing the risk of strokes among those who walked faster.

“You probably have a 10 to 20 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease if you’re walking fast.”

“Current guidelines suggest that people should be physically active for 30 minutes a day, so try to get about 30 minutes a day of brisk walking every day.”

According to Murphy, walking differs from other types of exercise because it can be done multiple times a day without becoming exhausting or impossible.

“My preference is to take two or three breaks in your day to walk, especially now that we’re all working from home, that’s probably the optimal way to go,” the exercise expert suggests.

“You’d kick your metabolism three times, get your circulation going, and then fire up your brain a couple of times.”

choose the music well

“Fast is that you can feel your heart beating, that you feel that you are warming up and that you are breathing faster than normal, but you are still fast enough comfortable to hold a conversationMurphy replies.

“Sometimes we say ‘you can talk, but you can’t sing’. This would be the intensity.”

Michael Mosley says that he helps keep the pace of his walks fast with the music he chooses. He measures it by the rhythm of his heart, trying to stay between 100 and 130 beats.

“To stay motivated, particularly when walking alone, I listen to music with a good beat. For example, the Bee Gees song stay alive he’s got a good gait, 103,” he tells Murphy during a conversation on the podcast.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Walking listening to music with rhythm can help us speed up our pace during walks.

But Murphy thinks Mosley could up the tempo, so he suggests a song that might make him more “energetic.”

“I think you could probably go a little faster than that, Michael. 103 might be a little slow for you. I’d tell you to go for it.” [la canción] I have a feeling of the Black Eyed Peas. That’s a good brisk walk.”

When asked about the 10,000-step goal that many people use as a good standard for speedy exercise, Marie Murphy is quick to reply:

“Counting steps with the various devices we all seem to have to track is a good indicator. What I like about this is that if you get to the end of your day and you’re nowhere near your goal, it at least gives you motivation,” He says.

“But don’t miss the message: not all steps are the same, slow steps aren’t as good for you as fast steps.”