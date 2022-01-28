Why is BBVA charging a ‘membership’ for debit card withdrawals? | Photo: Getty Images

Various users of BBVA bank They are complaining on social networks because they detected an unusual charge under the concept of ‘membership’ on your account statements. The financial institution has already explained what it is.

The charges that they have detected range from $25 pesos at $50, although some point out that they are for more than $100, and many mention that they never authorized these charges and that it is the first time that they appear despite being a cardholder of that bank for several years.

“Hello BBVA, why the membership charges if I don’t belong to any of them and I’ve had my card for years? this month there are already two payments with a total of $100 pesos”, claimed the Twitter user @Mendoza12953274.

Other people like @ZamudioAndrade allege that they have not used the ATMs, but they have been charged: “hey BBVA, why are they charging me for ‘membership’ for withdrawal if I have lived abroad for five months and have not withdraw money from your ATM.

Some even ask the bank how to cancel that charge: “hey BBVA, what did I miss? What membership is this and where do I cancel it?

These claims are not new, since since December of last year some people had already shared their discomfort about these charges, and since then the official Twitter account of BBVA Mexico had responded.

The financial institution stated that the membership commission is made when users exceed the monthly limit of card withdrawals that is of up to fourso that, When they withdraw money five to seven times, a charge of $25 pesos plus VAT is made.

If they are done eight or more withdrawals are charged $50 pesos plus VATalthough they explained that there is a way to avoid membership: “Additionally, to avoid charging the commission we suggest you make cardless withdrawals through our BBVA Mexico application, since this does not generate any type of commission”.

