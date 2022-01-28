Why does Lucas Passerini prevent Cruz Azul’s last signing from arriving in 2022?

The quotas of foreigners that Cruz Azul manages today, and the non-exit of Lucas Passerini, have complicated the directors ad portas of the closing of the transfer market.

The departure of Guillermo Fernández left a void in Cruz Azul. The high command, after presenting five signings, were in search of their last three: the central defender (Luis Abram) and the center forward (Iván Morales), plus a winger to the right. Now they are also joined by a midfielder like Pol.

The intention of the high command was to look for two players in those conditions in the foreign market. However, the issue was complicated by the proximity of the closing of the transfer market and by the quotas of soccer players not trained in Mexico that today remain for the celestial.

Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar (Paraguayan), Ignacio Rivero, Christian Tabó (Uruguay), Lucas Passerini (Argentina), Romulo Otero (Venezuela), Bryan Angle (Ecuador), louis abram (Peru), Ivan Morales (Chile) are the nine foreigners that the Machine has today, in the absence of enabling the Peruvian and the Chilean.

The problem? The Mexican Football Federation has not yet released Jonathan Rodríguez and Guillermo Fernández from Cruz Azul, so until they do so, they cannot register another foreigner in the club. The Liga MX regulations indicate that there are a maximum of 10 players not trained in Mexico that can register for the same contest.

“Players registered under the characteristics of this article will be distinguished on their registration cards with the acronym NFM. The Clubs may only have a maximum of 10 Players Not Trained in Mexico among those registered in their LIGA MX rosters and its subsidiary of Basic Forces Sub 20″, they detail. They also explain that they have until February 1 at 5:00 p.m. to make all the necessary exchanges.

And what does Lucas Passerini have to do with it? The Argentine striker was registered by Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022 tournament while he finds another team that wants him. He’s on the transfer list. In the event that they do not manage to seal their exit, and that the FMF continues to take time to untie the Head and Pol, it is likely that the Celestials will not be able to register to his two new foreigners.