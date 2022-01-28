Why do they say that Leonardo DiCaprio will be a variant of Spider-Man in Doctor Strange 2?

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has been on the billboard for more than a month and it has already slipped into the highest grossing movies in history thanks to jon watts fulfilled the dream of thousands of fans from three different generations who longed to see together on the big screen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

The Spider-Verse It was possible thanks to the disaster that peter parker spawns in the mansion Doctor Strange, who helps him cast a spell so that people will forget that he is spider-man, but due to his impertinence everything gets out of control and visitors from other alternate realities, including his predecessors, but also his villains.

And although at the end of the film everything seems to indicate that he returned to normal, the truth is that chaos broke out in the multiverse and Stephen Strange goes looking for Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) to help you understand (and fix) what’s going on. Precisely this conflict will be the main plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the sorcerer supreme starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen It hits theaters in May of this year.

And it is that little has been said about the role that Doctor Strange played in the third film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya and perhaps his second film has gone almost unnoticed due to the overwhelming success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the truth is that if the leaks that are already circulating on social networks are true, it could be a much more ambitious film than that of Jon Watts.

Some journalists and insiders affirm that it will be the film with the most cameos seen so far. Not only of characters that we have already met in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), but because some superheroes who were part of Fox’s ranks could return, such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four, in addition to variants of characters that have not appeared before in the series and movies.

The Spider-Man from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In fact, it is rumored that the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the Spider-Man of their respective realities was not limited only to No Way Home, but there is the possibility that return as variants of the arachnid in Doctor Strange 2, especially if we take into account that this film is directed by sam raimi, who already worked with Maguire between 2002 and 2007 in the first and endearing spider man trilogy.

And that would not be all, but in addition to these Spider-Man, they could also appear in this sequel to Doctor Strange. one more variant of the friendly New York neighbor interpreted neither more nor less than by the winner of the Oscar, Leonardo Dicaprio. Said rumor had already been circulating for a few years, but, now months after the premiere of the film, it gained more strength after the leak of the alleged credits where your name appears.

They leaked the alleged credits of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Photo: @MCUverse_

But where does this theory that Leo could be a variant of Spider-Man come from? It turns out that before Sam Raimi brought the arachnid superhero story to the big screen in 2002, James Cameron was offered to write a script about the character in the early 90s.

The famous director made two versions and in one of them considered Leonardo DiCaprio as his Peter Parker; but in the end the tape was not recorded for two reasons, the first is that the script that Cameron was leaning towards was quite bloody and dark, and the second is that as now, there were already lawsuits over the rights to the character.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, DiCaprio said that he does indeed have vague memories of having a couple of conversations with James Cameron about his possible involvement in a ’90s Spider-Man movie. “I think there was a script that I read, but I don’t remember it. This was 20 years ago!“, affirmed the now 47-year-old actor, who later collaborated with the director in the multi-award winning film titanica.

And by 2002, when Sam Raimi was looking for his Peter Parker, Leonardo DiCaprio was once again the candidate to become the arachnid superhero created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee in 1962; but nevertheless, the chosen one was Tobey Maguire who, by the way, is one of Leo’s best friends in real life.

For a couple of years, when the rumor began to circulate that the protagonist of Titanic and Don’t Look Up! would be Peter Parker, many began to speculate which version of Spider-Man could embody. Many believe that because he is already a mature actor he could be Spider-Man 2099. Even some artists have fantasized about its possible appearance, as shown in the following concept art by @ultraraw26.

