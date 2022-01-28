Why did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get divorced?

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

For her part, at 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” It has a spectacular beauty that continues to garner daily followers from all over the world who do not stop praising the talented artist. This time she was no exception since recently, during the end of last year, she took everyone’s gaze on the red carpet of the premiere of “The Eternals”.

Let’s remember that 2021 did not start in the best way for the ex-wife of the American actor, Brad Pitt, since she was quite far from everyone and that worried her followers. Luckily this is now behind us and as we mentioned in the previous paragraph, the protagonists of this new film by Marvel they are going to the various presentations of it in various cities around the world. Due to this, there is great expectation of what this new film will be, since so far it has received very good reviews.

However, this time we tell you the real reason why they ended their marriage Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. Let us remember that they ended their relationship in 2016. At that time the protagonist of “Maleficent” He stated that he asked for a divorce for the “welfare” of his six children, whom he described as beings “very brave and very strong”.

In September of that year, this story came to an end after supposedly, Brad Pitt Y Maddox had an argument on a private plane on their way to The Angels. This reaction of the famous actor Hollywood It didn’t sit well with Angelina, who preferred to choose her children over her husband. After this event Jolie denounced that Brad he did not pass her child support money.