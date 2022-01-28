Who is Jason, Hilary Duff’s ex? Viral TikTok video nods to their 2016 relationship

ads

Running into your ex is never fun, and it can be even more awkward when you’re accompanied by your current partner and you’re recording the interaction on your phone for TikTok. Yup, that’s pretty much what happened to HIMYF star Hilary Duff when she went out to dinner with her husband Matthew Koma and their daughter Banksy. Hil thought she saw her ex, Jason.

So was it him? Did they say hello? Did Lizzie McGuire’s alum make a very restaurant-brand run when Jason wasn’t looking? Also, when did Hilary Duff date a guy named Jason? Keep scrolling for all the details.

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma

Matthew Koma shared a TikTok video of Hilary Duff trying to keep a low profile after possibly seeing her ex.

Matthew, who is a member of the band Winnetka Bowling League, shared a TikTok on the band’s account where he and Hil went out to dinner. In the video, the mother of three has her daughter Banksy on her lap.

“Hil thinks her boyfriend… her ex-boyfriend is sitting in the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” Matthew is heard saying in the background as he films a mortified Hilary.

“Jason,” Matthew yells, as a rosy-cheeked Hilary tells him to stop. The musician calls him by his name again. “Is he? He is watching?”. he asks Hilary, who is now nervously twirling Banky’s hair.

Unfortunately, the video ends before we know if it really was him. Boo!

Hilary Duff dated Jason Walsh in 2016 after divorcing ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Before meeting Matthew, Hilary was married to Canadian NHL player Mike Comrie, with whom she shares a son, Luca. Their divorce was finalized in early 2016, which is also when Hilary started dating Jason Walsh, who was her personal trainer at the time.

Hilary Duff and personal trainer Jason Walsh dated in 2016

Their relationship lasted a few months, but then it ended after their plans for the future didn’t line up. “They weren’t on the same page,” a source close to the former couple told People. “He wants to move to New York, but her life is in Los Angeles.”

Though they broke up, Hilary told Cosmopolitan the following year, “It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband.”

According to his Instagram, Jason still appears to be a personal trainer. He has also trained other celebrities like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.