Where was Pati Chapoy born? 5 facts you didn’t know about the leader of Ventaneando

Patricia Chapoy Acevedo, better known as Pati Chapoy, is a Mexican journalist who, thanks to her charisma and way of giving the news, has positioned herself as one of the most beloved hosts in the world of entertainment.

His talent and sagacity allowed him from the beginning of his career to obtain interviews with notable personalities such as María Félix and Dolores del Río.

She was born in Mexico City and as a child she lived in the same neighborhood as the ‘Prince of Song’, that is in Clavería, an area belonging to the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

Despite being aware of the lives of the most important celebrities in entertainment, little has been said about one of the greatest representatives of entertainment journalism in Mexico, which is why on this occasion we bring to you, 5 facts that perhaps you did not know about the leader of ‘Ventaneando’.

1. Pati Chapoy migrated from Televisa to TV Azteca

Even though since 1996 Pati Chapoy participate as the owner of the program ‘windowing‘ His first steps on Mexican television were not on TV Azteca, but on Televisa, where he participated in projects such as ‘México, Magia y Encuentro’, ‘Siempre en Domingo’ and the OTI Festival.

In fact, in 1980, he created the program ‘El Mundo del Espectaculo’, which quickly positioned itself among viewers thanks to the content and charisma of the host. However, 14 years later, Ricardo Salinas Pliego invited her to collaborate on Televisión Azteca, a television station that she still considers her home to this day.

2. She is the creator of ‘Ventaneando’

Pati Chapoy She is not only the star host of ‘Ventaneando’, but the idea of ​​generating this project was proposed by her and the producer Carmen Armendáriz.

Although without a doubt, in those years the journalist did not imagine the scope that this program would have, because after 25 years it continues to be broadcast with unstoppable success.

3. Pati Chapoy is the same age as Meryl Streep

Both are charismatic, they give people something to talk about and they are very talented in what they do, but in case you did not know, the actress from New Jersey and the Mexican journalist also share the same age, since they are both 72 years old.

And as if this were not enough, Pati Chapoy and Meryl Streep share the same zodiac sign, since both were born in June 1949, only the one who gave life to the rude ‘Miranda Priestly’ is a little younger than Chapoy, since she was born on June 22, while the Mexican was given birth on the 19th of the same month.

4. The passion for fashion of the host of ‘Ventaneando’

Speaking of ‘The devil wears fashion’, did you know that Pati Chapoy are you a fashion lover? This is continually demonstrated in the broadcasts of windowing, where he likes to use models from different prestigious brands.

Being Carolina Herrera one of the firms that have recently crowned the journalist’s wardrobe in her evening programs.

5. Pati Chapoy created ‘The Story Behind the Myth’

Is there something this woman doesn’t do well? In addition to maintaining the rating of ‘windowing‘, Pati Chapoy She is the creator and producer of programs such as ‘Historias Engarzadas’, ‘El Ojo del Huracán’ and ‘La Historia Detrás del Mito’, among more than 15 different formats, which have brought TV Azteca a large audience.

KEEP READING:

Pati Chapoy confesses how much she tips the “matches”, while Pedrito Sola makes an unwise comment

THIS is the origin of the name of the program VENTANEANDO; Pati Chapoy revealed that it is a tribute to someone very dear