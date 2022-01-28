Where to watch the complete seasons of Yellowstone

Yellowstone landed on the Paramount Network on June 20, 2018. Behind this incredible and applauded Serie there’s Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, who used their creative minds to create a smash hit.

In addition to the great work of its creators, the fiction won many compliments for the incredible cast that carries it forward. They include Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Dave Annable, and Gil Birmingham L.

As for its history, this production introduces us to the Dutton family, who are in charge of controlling the largest ranch in the United States. In this way, they face various attacks from those who live on the border.

Currently, this Serie television has a total of four seasons. If you have heard of it but have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy it, we will tell you where you can see all its episodes.

Where to see the seasons of Yellowstone?

As we said before, currently Yellowstone It has a total of four seasons. Each of its installments and episodes can be found on the Paramount+ streaming platform. Like the other platforms, you must pay to access them.

The last episode of its fourth season aired on January 2, and became one of the most watched of the series. This chapter achieved an audience in the United States of 9.3 million viewers.

In this way, it was revealed that the audience improved 81% more than the end of the third seasonto. Likewise, a growth has also been noted with respect to the viewers who saw the premiere of said installment. At that time, they had raised 8 million.

In addition to being a success for the series itself, the increase in its audience also made it surpass a famous fiction. This is The Walking Dead, which until now had the most watched episode of a cable series with its eighth season. However, it now belongs to Yellowstone

The truth is that the series has not only been successful, but also Kevin Costner. The actor plays the leading role in the story, and also serves as executive producer. Due to the popularity of the show, his salary has grown surprisingly.

For the first installment of the series, the interpreter charged a total of 500 thousand dollars per episode. As expected, this number has increased and for the fourth season he received a total of 1.2 million dollars per episode.

Although it is a very important figure, he has not yet become the highest paid actor. Since other celebrities receive much more money. For example, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon earn $2 million per episode on Apple Tv+’s The Morning Show.

Source: GQ Spain

Regarding the fifth season of Yellowstone, Paramount Network has not yet shared official information on this subject. At the moment, it is not yet known if the series will be renewed. However, due to the large audience it had, it is expected that it will receive the green light to continue.

Have you heard about this series?