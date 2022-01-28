WhatsApp secret chats: what they are for and how they are activated

WhatsApp became one of the messaging apps most popular in the world. With its billions of users, the app owned by Facebook Meta, needs to be constantly updated in order not to lose its leadership.

In recent days, and as a result of one of its latest updates, a function has been added that provides an additional layer of security to the messaging service. The option allows us to protect our chats with a pin, a password or even our fingerprint. While not difficult to enable, the feature is not public knowledge.

How secret chats are activated

The first thing is to go to the “Settings” section of WhatsApp, which is located at the top right of the messaging app.

Then you must select the “Account” option and within it in the “Privacy” option.

Several options will appear there, but the most important one for this trick is “Screen lock”.

In this section is where you must activate the password you want to use. The options are three: alphanumeric password, fingerprint or pattern lock.

Once the way to block our conversations is configured, you must set the time it takes for chats to lock.