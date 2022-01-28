WhatsApp, new functions for users with iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging used by millions of people every day. One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience.

In fact, it was recently updated for users with iPhone devices, of iOS operating system. The new version includes new tools, for example, being able to pause and continue recording in voice memos.

New features for iPhone users

The first thing you need to know is that new features are available in version 22.5.75. which you can get through the App Store, although there are some that you need to activate from the system settings.

One of the new features that WhatsApp has for iPhone users is compatibility with the Focus Mode application (concentration mode) with which you can select the type of notification that you will receive depending on the mode you choose for WhatsApp.

It also has support for the AirPods notification function, which allows you to select whether you want Siri to read all notifications or only messages with mentions.

Another novelty is one that was only available in the beta version of WhatsApp, which allows users to pause and continue recording when recording a voice note.

These new functions are only available for iOS 15, if in your case you have a previous version, you must update the operating system of your iPhone so that you can enjoy them.

Finally, there is now the possibility to transfer your WhatsApp conversations as long as they are on an Android phone. Users just need to download an app called ‘Move to iOS’ to do so.

