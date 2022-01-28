WhatsApp: how to activate “ghost mode” to hide everything from everyone

The WhatsApp messaging app allows users to activate certain security measures to keep their accounts private.

For example, you can set who can see the profile picture of the platform and also restrict Last Time, which shows the time in which a user connected to the application.

What’s more, the username space can be left blank to hide the identity completely.

Next, the step by step to hide the photo, the last time and the name of all the contacts and go completely unnoticed by everyone in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: how to delete the name of the app forever

In WhatsApp it is mandatory that all profiles have a name that identifies each user. However, it is possible to leave this space blank by using a special character, which is completely transparent.

How is it done? First of all, You have to enter this link and copy the Unicode blank character.

Secondly, enter WhatsApp and click on “Edit profile”.

Unicode special and transparent character.

In the last place, paste the white character where the user’s full name appears and click on “Keep”.

This same invisible character can also be used to send messages “without content” and thus surprise all contacts.

WhatsApp: how to hide the photo forever

WhatsApp incognito.

The profile photo is a key component. That is why hide whatsapp profile picture, one of the most public social networks that Facebook has, can frustrate “spies”.

For this reason, the app offers several options to remain anonymous, either towards those who are in the contact list or those people who somehow got the phone number.

To activate and view each of these security options, you must enter “Settings” on WhatsApp.

Then click on the section “Privacy” from the section “Bill”. Finally, will be found an option to choose who it is shown to. There, it is possible to select everyone, no one or only the contacts in the phonebook. And ready!

WhatsApp: step by step, how to hide the last connection on a cell phone

WhatsApp

1. Enter Settings or Configuration within the WhatsApp messaging application.

2. Select “Bill”.

3. Click on the section “Privacy”.

4. Then select “Time for the last time.”

5. Finally, click on “No one”.

WhatsApp: step by step, how to hide the last connection on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp

There is a trick that makes it possible to hide everything in WhatsApp Web, the computer version of the platform.

To do this, you will have to use the web version from Chrome and download an extension that will also make it possible to not send the read confirmation, the famous double blue tick.

Another problem offered by the web version of WhatsApp is that messages on the screen are visible to anyone who passes by and pays attention. But now you can add a functionality that allows you to erase messages, users and even multimedia content unless you want to see them.

There are two extensions that will have to be downloaded to achieve greater privacy . the cheats will only work on the desktop version that is used in Google Chrome.

Waincognito

Download WAIncognito and scan the QR code , once this is done, a function will appear to use WhatsApp Web in a new mode.

, once this is done, a function will appear to use WhatsApp Web in a new mode. Activate “incognito mode” and that way the last connection time and the “online” status will not appear again.

and that way the last connection time and the “online” status will not appear again. This trick only works using WhatsApp Web from a browser.

Privacy extension for WhatsApp Web

Download Privacy Extension For WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code and activate it from the extensions window

and activate it from the extensions window this extension smear messages until hover above them.

The app allows you to decide which elements you want to blur. The most important options: