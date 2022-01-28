What really happened to Zendaya’s music career

The Euphoria actress released her first studio album and just as she was preparing her second, she decided to retire from the music industry. Here we tell you the reason for her drastic decision.

The race of Zendaya it just grows by leaps and bounds. This was demonstrated in recent weeks with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere he shone with his partner Tom Hollandand continues to do so Sunday after Sunday with the episodes of euphoria via hbo max. It has become abundantly clear that she has tremendous acting talent as well as dancing and singing. But… Why did you put aside your musical career? Here is the real reason!

Zendaya rose to fame at a very young age. Like other young people who to this day succeed with her projects, it was through Disney that she took her first steps with the series shake it up in which he stood out notably with Bella Thorne. It was around this time that she released her first album and a set of singles on Hollywood Records. Despite this, he seems to have been scared away from the world of music.

His ability to sing and interpret is indisputable, since he put it to the test once again in the musical The Greatest Showman where he shared the screen with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron. However, his followers have never been able to listen to their own music, something that today would be more than functional thanks to its overwhelming success on both streaming platforms and social networks.

Some say that the reason lies in his busy schedule full of projects. But on the contrary, it is a more than meditated own choice. What happened? Zendaya has had terrible experiences in the music industry and when in 2016 she released the single something newIn collaboration with Chris Brown, everything has completely changed. Although at that time she assured that she was preparing their second studio albumThe truth is that it never came to light.

“I think the music industry takes some of the passion out of you and that sucks. What I thought I wanted is not what I want anymore. Especially when I think of what I had to face in these businesses”, Said the successful 25-year-old actress some time ago. And she concluded: “If someone asks me for advice for the entertainment industry in general, but mainly for the world of music, it is that check those contracts, every word. And don’t sign anything that isn’t worth it. We are worth more than they say we are”.