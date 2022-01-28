What premieres to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Disney +

Friday, Saint Friday. The weekend arrives and with it two and a half days off – for those who have office hours, those who don’t and have to work, a lot of encouragement – to occupy. You can go outside and enjoy evenings at home. And if you don’t feel like planning exteriors, let’s review some of the premieres we have for this week’s end.

The most anticipated debut on Netflix is ​​that of Fair: The darkest light, created by the author of Elite and that tells us the story of two sisters in a town where more than 20 corpses have appeared and they face a new reality (and paranormal phenomena) after discovering that their parents participated in a ritual with a fatal outcome. Netflix also brings play at home: Suspended NFL USA coach Sean Payton hopes to reunite with his son coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.

There is cinema, and a lot: Movistar+ brings the mega-blockbuster Fast & Furious 9, which once again throws the rules of physics out the window and brings us everything from cars that run at full speed through minefields in Latin American jungles to cars that literally they swing through the air à la Spider-man. It’s a joy to always see Toretto’s family, but you better activate the suspension of disbelief after the prologue.

And Disney+ brings on its STARZ channel for adults films like Fantastic Mr. Fox, an animated Stop Motion gem by the always interesting Wes Anderson that, under a pure James and the Giant Peach aesthetic, presents a film not so much for children as for adults. And Underwater, an effective thriller with a protagonist Kristen Stewart who plays an underwater Ellen Ripley.

Premiere Netflix series for January 2022

january 28 january 28 Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Fair: the darkest light

the return of the spy

youth in orbit

The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

We are dead

Premiere Netflix movies for January 2022

Movistar+ premiere movies for January 2022

Friday 28

Fast & Furious 9

Movistar Premieres 2 (dial 31). Vin Diesel is once again at the helm of the ‘Fast & Furious’ family in this ninth installment. From London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the crowded streets of Tblisi, the protagonists of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ will run into old friends and enemies along the way, history will be rewritten and will test the true meaning of family.

Sunday 30

An affair with Figaro

Movistar Premieres (dial 30). A gentle old-fashioned romantic comedy, with a love triangle, struggles to fulfill dreams and the spectacular landscapes of the Scottish Highlands as a backdrop. In ‘An Affair with Figaro’, Millie Cantwell, a young American determined to succeed as an opera singer, leaves her boyfriend and her job as an investment fund manager and heads to Scotland to study with an eccentric diva who is now retired and improve her technique. Her goal: to win, in a year, an important singing contest.

Movistar+ series premiere for January 2022

Friday 28

Everyone lies. Original Movistar+

#0 (dial 7) and Movistar Series (dial 11). a thriller created and directed by Pau Freixas, with doses of suspense, drama and black humor, and with unpredictable and impulsive characters, with many conflicts to resolve… including a crime. The series is a puzzle to be solved, made up of lies, secrets, alliances and marital and vital crises. Macarena sleeps with the son of her best friend and someone uploads the video to the internet. That day, life in Belmonte, a peaceful upper-class urbanization, is turned upside down.

The Responder

A broken man, a policeman on the front line. Martin Freeman is the absolute protagonist of this police drama inspired by true events. The series, built from the real experiences of former police officer and writer Tony Schumacher. In the series, Chris is a committed ER police officer facing a series of night shifts on the most dangerous streets of Liverpool.

Movistar+ documentaries premiere for January 2022

Friday 28

The Swell Season

Movistar Fest (dial 37). In 2006, a small Irish film, ‘Once (Once)’, starring two unknown actors playing themselves, became one of the most successful of the season. This is the story of a boy and a girl looking for their place in the world of music while falling in love. In ‘The Swell Season’ we will immerse ourselves in their tours, their doubts, insecurities and uncertainties and we will see how what began as a fiction became a great love story.

Movies and Documentaries Amazon Prime Video premiere for January 2022

january 28

machine voice

Simeone: Live game by game

Over almost three decades as a player and coach, Diego Pablo Simeone has created a unique and globally recognizable way of understanding football. “Cholismo” is more a philosophy of life than a game strategy: it is a set of values ​​and tools that Simeone has gathered throughout his career based on observation and a lot of work to be able to face difficulties, learning from victories and, above all, of defeats. The docuseries shows a unique season (2020/21) alongside Diego Pablo Simeone and reveals the secret of a success that has begun to write the history of his legacy.

Premiere Disney+ movies for January 2022

28 January perfect strangers

Fantastic Mr. Fox

underwater

The secret Life of Walter Mitty

Premiere Filmin movies for January 2022

january 28

swan song

The role that has changed the life of Udo Kier. Biting, queer and iconoclastic comedy directed by Todd Stephens who rides between the films of John Waters and the Coen brothers.