THE That’s Not My Name Challenge is taking over TikTok in the best possible way: by celebrities.

Many household names have taken to the social media platform to share their own take on the challenge with fans.

What is the That’s Not My Name TikTok Challenge?

Throughout the month of January, actors took to TikTok to showcase the roles they’ve played throughout their careers in a creative way.

Set to the tune of Ting Tings’ 2008 That’s Not My Name, celebrities give their fans snapshots of as many movie, TV or stage roles as they can fit in one video.

The trend apparently started when users applied the song to their pets or themselves and switched between the nicknames they use to address whoever appears in their video.

Eventually, it seemed to catch the attention of several well-known celebrities who wanted to take part in the challenge.

Which celebrities have done the TikTok challenge?

Actors who have taken on the challenge include Reese Witherspoon, The Good Witch’s Bailee Madison, Drew Berrymore, Jennifer Garner, Tara Strong, Victoria Justice, and Kerry Washington, just to name a few.

More recently, singer and actress Idina Menzel also took part in the challenge and showed how she couldn’t let go of the name Adele Dazeem, given to her by John Travolta in 2014.

Menzel alternates between video clips from her most famous movie roles in her version of the TikTok challenge.

The video begins with a shot of Idina’s face and the words, “My name is Idina…but they call me,” before moving on to quick cuts to her roles as Elphaba in Wicked, Maureen in Rent, Shelby Corcoran in Glee, Nancy in Enchanted. , Elsa in Frozen, Vivian in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella reboot, and Dinah in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

Finally, an image of Travolta from that fateful night, surrounded by a series of question marks.

Menzel sang his Frozen song Let It Go at the Oscars in 2014, and when the mispronunciation became an immediate worldwide meme, the actor apologized through his publicist, apologizing profusely.

Getty Images–Getty

Who sings That’s Not My Name?

The singers of the hot song are pop duo The Ting Tings, an indie-pop duo based in Salford, Greater Manchester that was established in 2007.

Katie White and Jules De Martino form the band.

We Started Nothing, the duo’s debut studio album, was released on Columbia Records in 2008 to critical acclaim and financial success, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart and number 78 on the US Billboard 200. .

He produced four songs, including That’s Not My Name, which reached number 39 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the UK Singles Chart in May 2008; and Shut Up and Let Me Go, which earned them an MTV Video Music Award.

In 2010, they were nominated for two Brit Awards, including British Album of the Year and the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.