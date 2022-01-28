What is the “quantum apocalypse” (and how much can it threaten our way of life)

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

quantum

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

This chip, from the German firm Q.ant, is designed to facilitate optical data processing for quantum technology.

Imagine a world where encrypted secret files are suddenly opened, something known as “the quantum apocalypse.”

Simply put, quantum computers work completely differently than computers developed during the last century. In theory, they could eventually become much faster than current machines.

That means that faced with an incredibly complex and time-consuming problem, like trying to decipher data, where there are multiple permutations running into the billions, a normal computer it would take many years to crack those ciphersif he ever does.

But a future quantum computer could, in theory, do this in just seconds.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker