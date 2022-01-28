What is the octopus haircut, the radical haircut only suitable for daring that will destroy this season

Is

2022 the year of the

haircuts alternatives? To the wolf cut and the shaggy that will continue to be a hit this season according to stylists such as Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez (“This iconic cut is renewed, but it travels back in time, reminiscent of the 70s and 90s. The natural waves and dynamic movement become the key points of this shag that works well with most hair textures and face shapes. It is a cut that embraces the natural texture of the hair and can be easily styled by air drying«) , we have to unite a new hair design that is born from these two previous proposals but with very slight variations.

Its about

octopus haircut or what is the same: the

octopus haircut which the beauty editors who know the most about trends have already echoed.

From De la Rosa, a store of professional hairdressing and beauty products, they also confirm it. «

Inspired by k-pop and J-pop stars, follows the line of the wolf cut and the mullet, but less daring. Full of texture and volume, it’s an ideal cut for wavy or straight hair.

Worn with large layers that provide a lot of body and with paraded ends that offer a

unstructured appearance and full of movement, making the tentacle effect, hence the name It can be worn with long bangs to frame the face«, they say on their Instagram profile.

Some celebrities like the model Kaia Geber have already worn it in very subtle versions. The conspicuous degree increases according to the number of layers scaled.

If the cut is done dry and with a razor, it will look even more textured. The waves, the volume and the movement are assured. Of course, the results are very different from the usual cuts, which makes it only suitable for girls looking for a radical change of look.

The favorite way to style it is with the ends of the profile at face height facing in and the ends facing out. A look that reminds us a lot of Jennifer Aniston’s iconic layered cut in the 90s. It can be worn in different lengths, but the effect will be increased in XXL hair, and in terms of textures, the smooth with body and the wavy ones are ideal for the octopus haircut.