What is the amount of the fortune of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Who has more money? | People | Entertainment

The doubt arises between rumors of a possible commitment.

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, the couple who revived love after 17 years of separation, have been the subject of rumors since their reunion. Last September, the news of a possible wedding between the actor and the singer spread through social networks and, according to a source close to the couple, they did not plan to spare any expense for the alleged celebration.

JLo and Affleck have more than $550 million in net worth between them, with the “Bronx diva” the clear winner with $400 million and an annual salary of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. López has worked as a singer, actress, producer, fashion designer and businesswoman in the United States for more than 20 years.

In addition, you have to count her beauty product brand Jlo Beauty, which was a joint investment with her ex-partner Alex Rodríguez. His romance with Rodríguez also left him with significant investments in luxury real estate.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in one of the suggestive photos he posted on Instagram on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

Ben Affleck has an extensive career as an actor, screenwriter, producer and director, in addition to being awarded an Oscar. His net worth is $150 million dollars.

The publication Net Worth recalls that Affleck began to earn money in the world of cinema from the age of 7.

Now, when the relationship between JLo and Ben Affleck seems more consolidated in this second stage of their lives, each one will keep their sources of money separate.

According to a magazine publication Us Weekly, both celebrities would be protecting their finances through a prenuptial agreement before getting engaged. (AND)