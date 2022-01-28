What is said at the tables

From the climate, the Ukrainian crisis, JePo dixit, the payment to the IMF, the blue dollar hotter than ever, the evolution of inflation to the bailout or new Chinese tale occupied the attention of the financial meetings. Yesterday the trading desks lowered the curtain with the presumption that, finally, the Argentine Government was going to meet the expiration date with the Fund, which leads to speculation that the siren songs about the proximity of an agreement seduced the ears of analysts and investors. Perhaps modeled on a course by Robert Gibbons, the decision-making tree that the ruling party faces, in short, has two exits: if it pays and agrees, in reality nothing substantial would change, speculating that the agreement without being 0 sugar would be “low calories”, and if does not pay or does not agree, the abyss. The truth is that the consensus recognizes that what is finally decided will end up tilting the ammeter of the inflationary escalation, the gap, etc. In other words, the scenario of letting go and holding on, or the one with “hold on to Catalina”. Trains, nuclear power plants and other initiatives return to the menu of political lucubrations in exchange for a new currency swap or contingent line. It will be Putin, who has the world and the markets on edge to be distracted by the Rio de la Plata case, or Xi Jinping, who is highly questioned internally for his economic performance. For now, some file has been put in the Rosada. But no one avoids that yes or yes the Fund must be inside. The truth is that two years have been lost. If this issue had been on track, or rather, closed, another story would be, in addition to the pandemic. Far away was the debt swap, and numbers are already being made for the next one if this mess is not unraveled. While the delivery ticket was delivered yesterday at $220 and the January CPI estimates it between 3 and 3.5%.