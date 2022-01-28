What is Eugenio Pizzuto’s challenge in Europe?

Eugenio Pizzuto became U-17 world runner-up with the tricolor team in 2019 (Photo: Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Eugenio Pizzuto seems to have taken a step forward by continuing his career in the old continent. The Mexican left Pachuca in 2020 to get a place in the Lille of France, but the injuries did not allow him to fully develop and now his compass has redirected him to Sporting Braga.

In the world of European football, Hugo Sanchez and Rafael Marquez They have been two badges for Mexican football. Behind them could be placed Javier Hernández, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Moreno or Raúl Jiménez; but the dream of Europe can be estimated quickly or not be what some expected.

Pizzuto, 19 years old and on his resume a U-17 world runner-up in 2019, has found a new opportunity to occupy a space among the recognized Mexicans on the other side of the sea. However, the youth squad Tuzos from Pachuca It does not seem to go through its best moments in football.

The Mexican was the captain of the Mexican National Team at the 2019 Brazil U-17 World Cup (Photo: Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

He became one of the most important men in the squad of the Mexican team when a contest was played that has left a couple of joys to the Mexican fans, the Brazil U-17 World Cup. Pizzuto became an all-rounder and the midfield made him his habitat. However, Mexico finished that tournament as runner-up. With Eugenio as the team captain and good media projections towards him.

Exactly two years later, Pizzuto received the opportunity to debut on the top French circuit, but a few minutes after entering the field he suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in his right leg; the lights seemed to go out at the start of his run.

Since that moment, the man born in San Luis Potosí has ​​not been able to play any official match. His transfer to the French team came at the end of his recovery from the fracture. He finished his rehabilitation and despite remaining in the first-team squad, he was unable to see a single minute of action.

The Mexican’s presentation with the French team took place on August 1, 2020 (Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Lille ended up terminating the Mexican’s contract due to the constant injuries that he presented and that did not allow him to debut in the first team. For a year and a half in the Gallic lands, Pizzuto had to deal with the “Compartment syndrome”, which is generated due to increased pressure due to internal bleeding or an infection in the tissues.

The solution to the continuity of Pizzuto’s career came from Portugal, the Sporting Braga confirmed the incorporation of the footballer from Potosí to its ranks. Braga, a team that has a way to go in the local league, in the round of 16 of the Europe League and that he belongs to a style of soccer that has proven to be a springboard for other Mexican soccer players.

In the last decade, Héctor Herrera, Jesús Manuel Corona, Diego Reyes, Miguel Layún, Raúl Gudiño, Raúl Jiménez and Antonio Briseño They played in Lusitanian teams and managed to develop a good football that led them to be called up to the Mexican National Team at different times. However, others arrived with the same illusion of shining in the Iberian land and they did not achieve it: Omar Govea and Joao Malek.

The Portuguese First League a rung is placed below the French Ligue 1 in a UEFA club coefficient ranking. The Gauls occupy the fifth position, while the Lusitanians are in the sixth position. A place above the Eredivise of the Netherlands, where Edson Alvarez Meets him Ajax and that his soccer performance has propelled him to be one of the most promising midfielders.

The league in which Pizzuto will now play is also seven steps above the Belgian league, where he is currently playing. Gerardo Arteaga, another Mexican and that has led him to measure himself against a high-profile team in Europe.

Eugenio Pizzuto He still has a short career, he is young for life and football, however, the latter may last less. He is in a new football that could give him projection and open the doors to new markets, even at a higher level, but the physical situation of the player depends on it. His current market value, according to the Transfermarkt portal, is 300 thousand euros and his contract with the Braga team is until June 30, 2023.

Finding himself a member of a team from the old continent does not assure Pizzuto of being among the best soccer players in the country today, he has to return to the pitch first and start from there.

The path for the Mexican could have headed back to Mexico, where surely, more than one team would seek his services, since the European window seems to be a determining factor in the player’s performance in the maximum Mexican circuit. However, it could be the key for many young national footballers who remain in national football. In many cases, juniors prefer to stay safe with their career in the MX League for economic stability, for the comforts that your own country offers, even not wanting to deal with other languages. If the career of the Tuzo youth squad can stand out, it will cause other youngsters to look for alternatives in other markets. Be an example that the Mexican player does not have to complete long cycles to be able to go abroad.

The Mexican hopes to continue growing as a footballer in his new club (Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

However, it could also show the directors that betting on youth production destined for Europe could be a factor in finding stability in all the categories of the selective tricolor.

Well, currently, the United States market has set it as a clear example by allowing its national players to go abroad for further development.

Time and his football will determine the place he will be able to occupy among the Mexicans remembered on the other side of the world.

