What is Billie Eilish’s song ‘Lovely’ about?

For some listeners, this Billie Eilish song is “charming” and relatable. This track features Khalid and original lyrics by Eilish and her brother. Here’s what we know about the meaning behind Eilish’s song “Lovely” with Khalid.

Billie Eilish and Khalid appeared on the song ‘Lovely’

Eilish has several beloved award-winning songs, including the 2017 release “Lovely.” The official Spotify track for “Lovely” remains one of Eilish’s most popular songs with over 1.6 billion views, while the YouTube music video for “Lovely” garnered over a billion views.

With Eilish, Khalid, and Finneas created as songwriters for this hit, the lyrics and even the title remain up close and personal to the “Bad Guy” singer. As a result, Eilish commented on the song’s title during an interview with Zach Lowe for Apple’s Beats 1.

“Call [‘Lovely’] because the song was really depressing, so it’s like, oh, how beautiful,” the songwriter said. “Just taking everything horrible as you know what? This is great. I’m so happy to be miserable.”

What is Billie Eilish’s ‘Lovely’ about with Khalid?

Some listeners noted a personal undertone to this original song. According to a Songfacts article, “Lovely” almost takes on a sarcastic tone, and the content discussed in this song is the direct antithesis of Lovely. As a result, some fans think this could be Eilish trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Some interpret the first verse to describe Eilish and Khalid’s journey out of depression. Genius’ explanation says that “instead of continuing to fight these feelings, the couple gives in and accepts that their depression will always be a part of them.”

One listener noted the lyrics, “heart made of glass, my mind of stone,” and how it may relate to Eilish’s relationship with mental illness. In addition to fighting for the environment, Eilish is open with fans regarding her struggles with depression and anxiety. This almost “hardening” of emotions could be the stone that Eilish mentions in “Lovely”.

Billie Eilish released several original songs thanks to the albums ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’

Khalid wouldn’t be the only artist Eilish collaborated with. Following the success of “Bad Guy,” Justin Bieber appeared on a cover of Eilish’s song. In conjunction with the HBO original series EuphoriaEilish and Rosalía sang “Lo Vas A Olvidar”.

Since Eilish released “Lovely,” she has become one of the biggest names in the music industry. The artist performed at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest artist to win the Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Most recently, the “Bury a Friend” singer released her 2021 album. Happier than ever, earning several Grammy nominations in the process. Eilish’s music is available on most major streaming platforms.

