What happened to the life of Alfonso Ribeiro, Will Smith’s “cousin” in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“The prince of Bel Air” was one of the most successful series of the 90’s and among the cast of actors, probably Will Smith Y Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks) stood out above the rest.

Precisely the latter, who is now 50 years old, won the hearts of millions of viewers around the world because he was the ideal counterpoint to his ‘cheeky’ cousin from Philadelphia. Both achieved a chemistry on screen that made them the main attraction for the audience.

While the series served Will Smith to strengthen your career, Ribeiro suffered a kind of curse.

“When you do a role like Carlton, people love the role and you do it so well that they basically tell you that you can’t do anything else because they keep seeing you as that character, it’s very difficult to assimilate. I did what they asked me to do and I made you believe that’s who I am. It’s what any actor is supposed to do. And then they punished me for it because I couldn’t do my job anymore,” Ribeiro told Atlanta Black Star in an interview in 2021.

And it is that, after the conclusion of the series in mid-1996, the New York actor had a hard time finding his place.

Since the end of the Ribeiro series, he has participated in some series (‘In The House’) and movies, even as a voice actor, and also flirted with directing, but it is television, paradoxically, to which he continues to owe his success.

He was in ‘Catch 21’, a television game show, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

It was also imposed in 2014 in that year’s edition of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and since 2015 presents ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’. And not much more. Today her career is on pause and waiting for new projects.