What cars does Checo Pérez drive in his daily life?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 28.01.2022 11:56:31





Each day that passes in this 2022 is one less for the initial flag of the present to be given season of the formulato 1same as will happen March 20, a date that motor sport fans are looking forward to. But while this happens, we tell you some details of the Mexican pilot, Sergio “Checo” Perezas are the cars you drive in your daily life.

And far from what could be expected, Checo Pérez does not have a large collection of cars, although yes, it has kept it private, so the number of vehicles it has in its possession is not known with certainty; however, recently two cars that he drives in his daily life were revealed And they are real gems.

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

The racing car is manufactured in Japan for Subaru and stands out for its elegant sporty designwhich fits perfectly for the Mexican driver, coupled with the fact that its interior is designed to give comfort to the driver and make him feel like he’s driving a racing car.

The speed that this can reach Subaru Impreza WRX STI It is up to 190 kilometers per hour, thanks to its aerodynamic design and a 2.5-liter engine. With that, Czech Perez You will not be surprised at the speed that a competition of the Formula 1. The price of this car is close to 655 thousand pesos.

McLaren Spider MP4-12c

Czech Perez has been seen in this car on different occasions, which suggests that is one of his favorites. And it is not for less, because this vehicle has a sporty design, coupled with It has a pair of dihedral or butterfly doors. (they open up).

The speed that this can reach McLaren Spider MP4-12c is up 330 kilometers per hour and has a 592 horsepower engine. Regarding its price, it should be noted that the car was discontinued in 2014, and at that time it had a value of 226 thousand dollars, but when it left the market, it is estimated that its value rose as it was considered a collector’s car.