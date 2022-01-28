What benefits does lettuce tea have?

The lettuce It is widely used in gastronomy, mainly in salads, so it is well known that it is healthy and is recommended in many diets, however, few know what to take in it. tea has big Benefits.

This famous plant is massively cultivated for food and due to the many varieties that exist and its increasing cultivation in greenhouses, the lettuce It can be easily consumed throughout the year.

It should be noted its high potassium content, this being the one found in the highest proportion, but it also has significant amounts of magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc and phosphorus.

Regarding the contribution of vitamins, the lettuce It is one of the vegetables with the highest folate content, it also has a large amount of vitamin A and C, as well as vitamins B1, B2, niacin and B6.

Given this, its consumption is highly recommended, and in addition to salads it can be drunk in tea refreshing, which can have the following Benefits:

Its properties benefit the proper functioning of the intestine and digestion, so in addition to avoiding constipation, it contributes to weight loss.

Helps eliminate toxins to purify the body

Lettuce is a natural relaxant, so it helps to fall asleep and have a restful sleep.

Relieves stress and anxiety

Contains magnesium, this element controls and limits the release of cortisol, the stress hormone, and also contains silicon, which improves the nervous system.

It reduces the levels of bad fat in the arteries and reduces the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Lettuce inhibits the development of cancer cells in certain types of cancer such as leukemia.

If you want to consume lettuce tea, its preparation is very simple and consists of washing the leaves perfectly well and disinfecting them to eliminate any type of bacteria, later, they must be cut into small pieces, which are placed in a pot with water and heated for 15 minutes until boiling, and finally the infusion is ready to serve.