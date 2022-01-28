“We are dead”, the Korean zombie series that seeks to dethrone “The Walking Dead”

as it happened with the squid game or parasitea fiction that comes from South Korea can generate international impact for its graphic and explicit content. Is about We are deada series zombie apocalypse in which violence rarely seen on screen is downloaded.

The fiction was created by Chun Sung Il and is based on the webtoon Jigeum Woori Hakkyoneun. This digital comic format originates from that Asian country and is made specifically for cell phones.

I also read: Why is “The Squid Game” so catchy, the disturbing Korean series that unites the sarcasm of “Parasite” with the sadism of “Hostel”

The school where the boys will try to save themselves from the zombies in “We are dead”. (Photo: Netflix)

What is “We are dead” about?

We are dead It touches on a recurring theme in countless series: a zombie apocalypse. The difference with others, such as The Walking Deadis that the focus of the plot is to see how the chaos occurs during the first hours.

The story focuses on a group of students who must survive the outbreak of a rabid virus. The high school in which they study will become, classroom by classroom, both a place to protect themselves and to die in the most brutal way.

“We’re Dead” is the new zombie series coming from Korea. (Photo: Netflix)

As the episodes go by, the boys will seek to ally themselves between several groups to try to escape from the virulent attack of the zombies.

Meanwhile, in different sectors of the city, other characters will try to understand what is happening. At the same time, some of them they will be more fearsome villains than the infected.

The influences of “We are dead”

The first great reference We are dead It is obvious and it is Train to Busanone of the most successful Korean movies in its history.

Why? Because unlike the zombies of George Romero from night of the living deadrelated to The Walking Deadin this case the humans who transform they are extremely violent.

You can even hear their creaking bones as they break and they dismantle one by one to carry out bestial attacks.

“We’re dead” is based on a webtoon. (Photo: capture)

This characteristic, moreover, is present in another new fiction coming out of the streaming and also from South Korea as Kingdom.

But it is not the only cinephile appointment. In the spirit of We are dead there is also the The Hunger Gamesthe well-remembered film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

This halo appears not only in the theme, but also in the semblance of some of its protagonists: a couple of them kill zombies with bow and arrowthe weapon used by the main character of that saga, Katniss Everdeen.

Korean culture, part of the essence of “We are dead”

Like the cinephile references it boasts, Korean culture runs through the entire series. First, for the violence gory that he exposes, something common in many fictions of that country. Then, because of the political message it leaves behind.

No need to spoil the plot, we are deads has as much percentage of blood shown on screen as novel teen: k-pop crosses the structure of its journey. The wake of the group bts It is part of your imprint.

The bow and arrow to kill zombies, present in “We are dead”. (Photo: Netflix)

Several of its protagonists, many with millions of followers on Instagram, are members of its cast. Lee Yoo-mione of the actresses, for example, has more than 6 million followers. On that base is anchored the acting raw material from We are dead, to which is added the ruthless criticism of competition in Korean society, as in parasite.

I also read: What are the keys to the success of “Train to Busan”, the Korean zombie movie that came and swept

With a black humor, at times grotesque, fiction chooses good paths to develop an expressive story that, a little, extrapolates the reality that is lived day after day: a virus that spread without mercy in an increasingly difficult world.