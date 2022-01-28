Walt Disney has more Oscars than Meryl Streep

Walter Elijah Disney was the visionary and mentor of the leading animation film company, which for many years It is by far the most consumed of its category. Over time, Walt Disney positioned himself in a privileged place in the aforementioned industry and, as a film producer, managed to get 26 Oscars.

That number of recognitions is higher than that achieved by the actress meryl streepwho throughout his career has received 21 nominations to the same award, but he has only won it three times.

The talented and acclaimed actress won her first Oscar with the film Kramer vs. Kramer.

Meryl Streep’s career

She began her artistic path in musical theater and positioned herself as a renowned actress in Broadway plays. Although her first attempts at the cinema did not go well, meryl streep started to talk with his acclaimed film with Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), the role that brought her to fame and with which he won his first Oscar.

His generation knew his name in the cinema with his participation in the film Sophie’s Choice (1982), one of the big screen classics. this movie, in addition to giving him his second Oscar marked a milestone in the performances of Streep because it was one of the most emblematic of his career.

In total, the actress owns more than 400 nominations and 149 awards won throughout his career.

Born in the 50s, she established herself as the best of her generation. She also became important, after giving life to or representing many of the most important women in history. The characters of Streep brought to the screen women who have inspired, entertained and told stories to many other women.

Some of Walt Disney’s animated short films with which he won Oscars

In addition to being the first Disney short film to win an Oscar, it also was the first to be produced with the color process Technicolor.

The original song of the short Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? was a real hit, as people compared the Bad Wolf with the Great Depression.

The Tortoise and the Hare (1934)

Many historians consider that the character of the hare of this production served as inspiration for the creation of Bugs Bunnywhich came to light in 1940.

Three Orphan Kittens (1935)

This short can currently only be seen edited because its original version included some racial stereotypesnowadays considered politically incorrect.