Verstappen unveils the helmet he will wear in the 2022 F1 season

This Thursday Max Verstappencurrent Formula 1 champion, revealed on their social networks helmet that will use on the 2022 season, which is a very special one, golden in color and which alludes to his first World Championship of pilots in the Great Circus. the dutch will wear number 1 next campaignwhich refers to the place where it ended last year.

For 2022, the Red Bull Racing driver leave aside the color red that you used in 2021 to go to gold with white. Also, his new helmet too will have a star on the backwhich will attest race by race that he is the champion of the previous season.

Through a video that he shared in his social networks, supermax showed off the new case that the next campaign will wear and which could serve as a cabal to not release the drivers’ championship in 2022.

“Hey guys, it’s time to see the new helmet, I hadn’t seen it live yet“, assured Max as he took it out of a black bag and was about to explain the change of colors.

“As you can see there is more gold and on the rear wing is the number 1. I decided not to change the design much, I just fixed some details and then obviously wanted the star on the back, the symbol of conquering the world championship. I hope that they like it”, commented the Dutch.