United States vs. El Salvador (1-0): goals, summary, statistics and the best of the match for Day 9 of the Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifying | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The selection of The Savior well that he tried this Thursday, but Antonee Robinson put an end to the resistance with a goal in the 52nd minute that has consolidated the U.S in second place of the Concacaf qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar after the ninth day.

The Stars and Stripes team won 1-0 in the game played at Lower.com Field, in Columbus (Ohio), and now with 18 points they keep their pressure on Canada, which with 19 leads the final octagonal .

The Salvadoran team, increasingly far from the fight for the three direct places reserved by FIFA for Concaf, or from the search for the fourth, which gives the right to play a playoff, lies in penultimate position with 6 integers.

The tenth date of the league, which will be played on January 30, will take the United States team to the payments of the leader Canada, while that of El Salvador will visit that of Honduras.

UNITED STATES VS. EL SALVADOR: MINUTE BY MINUTE

The United States team, led by coach Gregg Berhalter, comes to this match with three consecutive games without defeat. They beat Costa Rica, Mexico and tied in the most recent date against Jamaica.

United States vs. El Salvador: match schedules

Peru – 19:00

Colombia – 19:00

Ecuador – 19:00

Mexico – 19:00

Chile – 21:00

Paraguay – 21:00

Venezuela – 20:00

Bolivia – 20:00

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 21:00

Brazil – 21:00

The United States receives El Salvador on date 9 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: (Photo: AFP)

For its part, the El Salvador team, already almost eliminated, has no margin for error and must win almost all of the remaining matches to be able to qualify for the World Cup.

In the general history, they met 25 times. The United States won 18 times, tied 6 times and El Salvador could only win 1 time. The last result was goalless equality.

“Just as we go to Central America and play in the humidity and heat, sometimes smog and altitude, this is an opportunity for us to gain an advantage over our rivals.”, recognized coach Gregg Berhalter this week after training in the snow.

“They all come from Ecuador and it will be very difficult for them to face these conditions”, he predicted. “And our boys, who have been playing in Europe in cooler temperatures, will be ready.”.

Berhalter recovers his young figures Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), who was absent due to injury in the two games in November, and Weston McKennie (Juventus), absent in the last of those matches due to the accumulation of cards.

In attack he will have at his disposal Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), the team leader; Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg), coveted by the Premier League, and Mexican-American Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg).

United States vs. El Salvador: possible formations

United States: Steffen; A. Robinson, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, Yedlin; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Aaronson, Pepi, Pulisic

The Savior: Gonzalez; Larin, Dominguez, Zavaleta, Tamacas; Martinez; A. Roldan, Hernandez, Ceren; Henriquez, Rivas.

