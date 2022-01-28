Uncharted’s Tom Holland Jokes About His Height Difference With Mark Wahlberg After New Trailer Released

Historically, movie adaptations of video games haven’t had the best record of success. But there have been some exceptions recently like Sonic the Hedgehog Y Mortal Kombat– both will be get a sequel . The genre will receive a new addition with Ruben Fleischer’s Unexplored film. And now Tom Holland is joking about his height difference with Mark Wahlberg after a new trailer drops.

The anticipation for Unexplored has been building steadily for years, and the pictures show some crazy action sequences extracted directly from the source material. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg seem to have great chemistry as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, and a recent trailer showed a scene where the two discussed their heights. The Spiderman icon took the time to mock Wahlberg as he shared it, posting:

Well, there you have it. The great Unexplored The height debate was settled before the long-awaited blockbuster hit theaters. Tom Holland has clarified where the two action stars stand, literally. Although he has also made it clear how filming with Mark Wahlberg inspired the Cherry actor to increase volume .

The above post comes to us from the Tom Holland staff. Instagram bill. He has 60 million followers on the platform, who often use it to help promote his movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though now that the multiversal movie is in the rearview mirror, its focus seems to be on Unexplored. After all, it’s less than a month away.

As mentioned earlier, Unexplored looks like it’s going to have some really crazy action sequences. The original video game franchise often put Nathan Drake in impossible situations, where luck and extreme athleticism keep the explorer alive. Even if it’s because of the chin hairs. Or in the case of Tom Holland, the hair of his… hair. As a reminder, you can check out the latest trailer below, which includes footage of the dizzying plane scene.

While Tom Holland is known for the physical performance he brings to the role of Spider-Man in the MCU, it seems that Unexplored could take him to another level as an action star. As a result, he’s looked especially bloated, helping to shed the boyish persona that comes with playing Peter Parker. We’ll just have to see if Poison Director Ruben Fleischer may find more success with the upcoming video game adaptation.

Yes Unexplored ends up making money at the box office, could start another action film franchise for Tom Holland to run. And with your contract like Spider-Man currently, now might be the perfect time to branch out on your resume. Still, Sony has teased that plans are already in the works. for another Spidey trilogy . Let’s hope the Netherlands signs a new deal sooner rather than later.