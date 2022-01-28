Uncharted Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Nathan Drake and Sully, together in the new image of the film

MADRID, May 25. (CultureLeisure) –

The premiere of ‘uncharted‘. Sony has shared a new image from the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg turned into Nathan Drake and Sully. The popular video game saga created by Amy Henning will be one of the first commercial bets next year. Its premiere is scheduled for February 18, 2022.

the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ appears in what appears to be an ancient church or cathedral, seeing an effigy of a saint behind it and an altar with candles. Holland carries a flashlight, with which he points to the ceiling, in what appears to be a quest. by his side, Wahlberg also looks on curiously. unlike video games, it seems that Sully, for the moment, will not wear his characteristic mustache.

The image also shows again that the production has managed to remove the ‘cursed project’ label. The video game saga had been looking for its adaptation to the big screen since 2008, when producer Avi Arad began working with Sony to create a film franchise.

Voici une nouvelle photo de Tom Holland et Mark Wahlberg dans les rôles de Nathan Drake et Sully pour l’adaptation live de la serie des #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/pjRtvsgscU — Mathias 🎬🎮 (@mathiasleroy) May 24, 2021

Reuben Fleischer (Zombieland: Kill and Finish, Venom) directs this movie that will be based on the video games but will not adapt any of their plots. Uncharted will follow in the footsteps of a young Nathan Drake (Netherland), a treasure hunter, and his mentor, Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg, an actor who in his day, when the project started several years ago, was considered to play Nathan himself.

With a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (‘Transformers: The Last Knight’, ‘Men in Black: International’), they complete the cast of ‘Uncharted’ Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle Y Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, Nathan’s love interest.