Ubisoft believes that players hate NFTs because they don’t yet understand their benefits – Nintenderos

As you well know, NFTs remain at the center of controversy for being a harmful tool to the environment that is generating various problems, such as the shortage of components throughout the world. However, there are company managers who defend them at all costs. This happens at Ubisoft with Nicolas Pouard, one of the company’s directors, who has come to the fore to defend NFTs, stating that if players hate them, it’s because are not yet able to understand how beneficial they can be:

I think gamers don’t understand what a digital secondary market can bring them. For now, due to the current situation and the context of NFTs, players really believe that firstly it is destroying the planet and secondly it is just a tool for speculation. But what we [en Ubisoft] see first is the end game. Endgame is all about giving players the opportunity to resell their items once they’re done with them or finished playing the game itself. So it is really, for them. It is really beneficial. But for now they do not receive it.

Also, this is part of a paradigm shift in the game. Going from one economic system to another is not easy to manage. There are a lot of habits to go against and a lot of ingrained mindsets to change. It takes time. We know.

[Todas esta recepción negativa] It was a reaction we expected. We know that it is not an easy concept to understand. But Quartz is just a first step that should lead to something bigger. Something that will be easier for our players to understand. We think so and that is why we will continue to experiment. We will continue to launch features and services around this first initiative. And we believe that, piece by piece, the puzzle will be revealed and understood by our players. We hope they better understand the value we offer them.