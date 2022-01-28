Tyler, the Creator apologizes to Selena Gomez ten years later

The best songs of summer 2021 (with Spotify playlist included)

It is evident the great evolution that has lived Selena Gomez in recent years. After going through one of her worst stages in terms of health and the sentimental part, the singer is today an example of self-love that has managed to overcome all obstacles. She now has exciting projects like her new series and she is a style icon giving us ideas even with her manicures.

And within this ‘glow up’, the singer today received a surprise from the Tyler, the Creator. Everyone knows that her story with Justin is one of the most convoluted and controversial of our generation, and that it left her with many sequels (recently she said she had come to feel inferior in her relationship with her partner). Well, in one of these comings and goings, the rapper positioned himself on the side of the singer of ‘Peaches’ and wrote Sel some very strong tweets. Today, ten years later, he has apologized to her. wow!

Despite the fact that the messages have already been deleted from the social network, there are screenshots and no one forgets the macho words that Tyler, the Creator dedicated to the artist and that is no longer worth reproducing. However, it has been through a song from his new album, ‘Call me if you get lost’, that the author has expressed his regret for that.

It is ‘Manifesto’, a song that says the following sentence:

I was a teenager tweeting Selena, shit / I didn’t mean to offend her, forgive me when I see her / So I was trying to fuck Bieber

Well, all clear, right? Now it only remains to be seen if the singer decides to respond to these apologies.

