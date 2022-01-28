Two years after a very bitter drink, Johnny Depp returns to the cinema

The actor American Johnny Depp who is widely remembered for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow on the tape “Pirates of the Caribbean” had to move away from the big screen due to the problems of domestic violence what did he face when his wife Amber Heard accused him of this crime.

The couple who were married from 2015 to 2017 became the favorite topic of the media, and many details of his relationship, since he admitted to having committed some mistakes, but denied having assaulted her then partner, while in May 2016 Amber requested the divorce and got a warrant temporary removal against Johnny for physically and verbally assaulting her under the influence of alcohol.

The partner denied at all times that the situation they were going through was due to the ambition to obtain a economic benefit even though there were several battles legal between the two, and in that push and pull Warner Bros dispensed with him for the “Fantastic Animals” saga; However, two years after this bitter pill, life presents him with the opportunity to participate in movie theater.

It has recently been revealed that the actor Johnny Depp would be back on the big screen with a leading role after being blacklisted for two years, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was the French director Maïwenn who chose to be King Louis XV of France known as “The Well Beloved”.

For this film, the actor will surely have to record in French, which will not be so difficult for him because for a time he was living in France with Vanessa Paradis, as reported, the filming will begin this coming summer and will have locations such as the Palace of Versailles and its surroundings.

In history, it will be revealed how the monarch went from receiving that nickname to losing the support of his subjects due to his acts of corruption and his long list of lovers to the point that his death is celebrated in the streets, it will be the same director of the film who will be part of the cast since her role will be that of Countess Jeanne du Barry, who will play her lover in the last years of her life.

So far the title of the film is unknown, and according to The Hollywood Reporter the film will be under the production of Why Not Productions, while Wild Bunch International will be in charge of worldwide sales and presenting the project in the European Film Market next February in Berlin.

