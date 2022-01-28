Two MIR covid exams “depending on the number of infected”

Tomás Cobo, president of the WTO.

Time is running out and MIR 2022 applicants infected with Covid-19 or in quarantine due to close contact They continue without alternatives to be able to take the entrance exams for Specialized Health Training that will take place this Saturday. The doctors will consult the Ministry of Health in this final stretch about possible alternatives, although would rule out the creation of a “second exam” pfor these students as some unions propose.

“The dates must be kept and then see and check the personal circumstances of each one” Tomás Cobo, president of the General Council of Medical Colleges (Cgcom), tells the Medical Staff. The main reason, he explains, is to keep the calendar for guarantee the incorporation of the MIR to the work plans of all teaching units of hospitals in Spain.

The evolution of the pandemic is, in his opinion, another aspect to take into account, when setting a possible ‘plan B’ for the positives. “We do not have a navigation chart with covid and we don’t know if things are going to be better in three months”, explains the president, convinced that “can’t wait for the seventh wave” if you plan to set a new date for the test.

Would it be fair to postpone the MIR test?

In any case, he assures, the “ideal option” will depend “on the number of infected students at the time of the test and who, according to the protocol established by the department of Carolina Darias, will not be able to attend the exam. From the Cgcom they believe that it must be precisely the ministry decides the plan to follow and wait “attentively” for an “intermediate” solution to be found. “Let’s see how in the nicest way we can make that better,” she indicated.

“At the moment it is a disease that does not allow them to go to an exam as it happened when they I was studying my career“, compared Cobo, aware of the “connotations” involved in implementing “an alternative system or not” with respect “to the applicants who present themselves in a timely manner”. Although the group claims to be sorry for these students for not being able to attend the exam, they consider that the first thing is that “get well and heal”.

The minister herself already pointed to the “fairness” that carrying out a single test entails as a reason to prevent aspiring medical residents infected with coronavirus from presenting themselves. In the press conference after the Interterritorial Council, the minister stressed that she should be a “unique” exam since “once the exam is held, the questions are uploaded and published for the allegations”.